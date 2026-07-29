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Tidying Up in Family Ties

This popular display explores diverse themes of home life through centuries of Maine’s past. The final section of the exhibit, titled Family Ties, focuses on different stages of life and highlights objects related to marriage, infancy, childhood and adolescence.

Family Ties has been updated with new objects and new stories related to these stages of life. Several new wedding mementoes and gifts will be on display, including a shingling hatchet given by famed marathon runner Andrew Sockalexis to his sister Mary Alice Sockalexis and her husband William James Fallon for their wedding in 1913.

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Tidying Up in Family Ties

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