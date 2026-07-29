Attorney General James Joins Substack

NEW YORK – New York Attorney General Letitia James today announced that she has joined Substack, where she will share updates on the Office of the Attorney General’s (OAG) ongoing work fighting for New Yorkers. Attorney General James’ inaugural article, “New York Never Backs Down,” details how her office has pushed back against the federal administration’s attempts to withhold funding and threaten essential services for New Yorkers, protecting hundreds of billions of taxpayer dollars, thousands of jobs, and critical services including health care, education, transportation, and offshore wind development.

Below is an excerpt from “New York Never Backs Down.”

“Since January 20, 2025, this federal administration has targeted New York by withholding funding, threatening essential services, and trying to use the power of government to force our state into submission. We answered the only way New Yorkers know how: by fighting back.

“Over the past year and a half, my office has filed 74 lawsuits challenging unlawful federal actions. We are leading 38 of those cases, more than half of the lawsuits filed during this period. And when courts have ruled, we have prevailed 88% of the time.

“Those victories have protected more than $230 billion in taxpayer dollars for New York, including $122.5 billion in illegal cuts and another $107.8 billion subjected to coercive conditions. Thanks to our signature New York refusal to back down, we have also saved more than 225,000 jobs.”

The full article is available now on Attorney General James’ Substack.