Accessibility and Infrastructure Upgrades at LIRR Stations

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) awarded the construction contract for complete station rehabilitations of the Bellerose and Floral Park Long Island Rail Road (LIRR) stations to make the stations fully accessible in accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA). The first accessibility award of the 2025-2029 Capital Plan, these improvements, bundled into one package known as Package 3, include the installation of a new elevator at the Bellerose station and the replacement of a non-compliant escalator at the Floral Park station with a new wider, 32-inch escalator. The Floral Park station is currently accessible and has three elevators that were put into service in 2021 as part of the LIRR Main Line Expansion Project (Third Track).

“I am proud that New York is investing in MTA accessibility like never before and building on the historic upgrades we have delivered to improve and increase LIRR service, from the completion of Grand Central Madison to the opening of Third Track,” Governor Hochul said. “The 2025-2029 Capital Plan represents the most ambitious plan to upgrade our transit system in state history, and projects like these at Floral Park and Bellerose will make the LIRR more accessible and reliable to the communities that rely on it.”

In addition to the new elevator at the Bellerose station, all existing stairs will be replaced and crews will install new ADA-compliant ramps at the north and south entrances. Workers will extend the platform and install a built-in snow melt system for use during the winter months. At Floral Park, all three platforms will be re-built and extended and will receive new platform waiting rooms and new canopy cover for customers.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “We got a head start back in 2019, leveraging the opportunity to bring elevators to Floral Park during Third Track construction. Now we’re going to tackle the rest of that station and add new accessibility at Bellerose to finish the job.”

Long Island Rail Road President Rob Free said, “This historic contract allows the Long Island Rail Road to deliver on its promise to make 98% of the rail system accessible by the end of the 2025-2029 Capital Plan. Making our stations accessible improves the customer experience for all Long Islanders.”

MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, “The 2025–29 Capital Plan represents one of the most ambitious commitments to accessibility and state‑of‑good‑repair work in MTA history. Floral Park and Bellerose are the first accessibility projects to be awarded under this plan, and are a huge part of our push to modernize and improve accessibility better, faster and cheaper than ever.”

MTA Chief Accessibility Officer Quemuel Arroyo said, “New elevators, wider escalators, and rebuilt platforms will make travel easier, safer and more comfortable for thousands of LIRR riders. These investments aren’t just infrastructure improvements—they’re commitments to providing a smoother ride for everyone.”

Both stations will undergo significant structural rehabilitation as well as State of Good Repair work. This includes the rebuilding of station waiting rooms, new and rehabilitated stairs and ramps, handrails and guardrails, new lighting, as well as upgrades to security and surveillance video systems. The Carnation, Tulip and Tyson Avenue Bridges at the Floral Park station will also undergo minor structural modifications and repairs as part of State of Good repair work at that station.

Following the opening of Grand Central Madison and completion of the Third Track project—which increased track capacity between Hicksville and Floral Park and unlocked more service across multiple branches—Bellerose saw a service increase of 14% and Floral Park saw a service increase of 68%. The Bellerose Station serves an average of 768 weekday riders and Floral Park, which is served by the Hempstead and Port Jefferson branches, serves an average of 3,257 weekday riders.

The 2025-2029 Capital Plan invests a historic $7.1 billion to make dozens of stations newly ADA-compliant by installing new elevators or modernizing existing elevators and escalators. For the Long Island Rail Road (LIRR), these funds will allow the MTA to reach its goal of making 98% of all LIRR stations accessible by the end of the program.

The work at Floral Park and Bellerose is being awarded to Scalamandre-Gramercy JV II, a joint venture consisting of Peter Scalamandre and Sons Inc., based in Freeport, and Gramercy Group, Inc., based in Wantagh.

Representative Laura Gillen said, “I am glad to have secured federal funding to make the Bellerose Long Island Rail Road station more ADA accessible. This is a terrific project that will help make our community a more inclusive place for people with disabilities, seniors, parents with young children and everyone who depends on public transit. I will continue fighting to bring federal resources home to Long Island and deliver the improvements our communities deserve.”

Assemblymember Michaelle Solages said, “The Long Island Rail Road is an essential part of daily life for Long Islanders, especially for my constituents in Floral Park and Bellerose. These investments will improve our stations, making them more accessible for individuals with disabilities and more convenient for every LIRR rider. I’m grateful to Governor Hochul and the MTA for investing in our community and for ensuring that every New Yorker can travel with greater dignity, accessibility and convenience.”

Village of Floral Park Mayor Kevin Fitzgerald said, “These long-awaited and much needed improvements will greatly enhance the daily commuting experience for the residents of Floral Park, Bellerose, and the surrounding communities who rely on these stations every day. They will also help strengthen the overall quality of life and contribute to the continued vitality and property values of our entire Village. I would like to thank the current and past Village Boards, along with the current and past MTA/LIRR administrations, and our State elected officials who have consistently advocated for these necessary improvements. The Village is excited to once again work with the MTA to improve its infrastructure and ensure that our residents have the safe, modern, and accessible transportation facilities they deserve. This is an important investment in our community, and we look forward to seeing these improvements become a reality."

Village of Bellerose Mayor Kenneth Moore said, “The Village of Bellerose is pleased to announce significant progress on the Long Island Railroad station in Bellerose, made possible by the steadfast support and advocacy of Governor Kathy Hochul and Congresswoman Laura Gillen. Governor Hochul’s administration has prioritized critical infrastructure upgrades across Long Island, ensuring residents have access to modern, reliable, and safe public transportation. The Governor’s continued commitment to these improvements and the Congresswoman's pivotal role in securing federal funding and support for this project will deliver expanded service, enhanced accessibility, and long-overdue facility renovations that directly benefit commuters and local businesses.

Nassau County Legislator Carriè Solages said, “Just days ago, America observed the 36th anniversary of the enactment of the Americans with Disabilities Act, and today’s action by Governor Hochul will go a long way toward ensuring a person’s disability is never a barrier to taking full advantage of everything that the Long Island Rail Road connects commuters to on a daily basis. These improvements will greatly benefit the communities I serve in the Nassau County Legislature—I applaud Governor Hochul for prioritizing accessibility in mass transit and thank all of the local advocates who shine a light upon this critical issue day after day.”