Earlier today, Governor Hochul was a guest on Spectrum News to update New Yorkers on weather conditions.

AUDIO: The Governor’s remarks are available in audio form here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below:

Marisa Jacques, Spectrum News: Governor Hochul joins me now by phone to talk about the ongoing flooding situation. Governor, thank you so much for the time, I know you are very busy on this.

Governor Hochul: We are certainly very much involved in this. I've been giving out warnings for the last couple of days about how dire this can be for communities that could be experiencing record amounts of rainfall in a short time, as well as the flooding and the damage to homes and properties.

So it is still a very serious risk, and I want to make sure that everyone continues to take this seriously because this flash flooding is so dangerous. I still need residents to be vigilant and really listen to the warnings we're issuing to stay off the roads. If you can stay at home for the rest of the day, there could be another two to four inches of rain in the hard hit areas on top of some areas of ten inches already, which is record breaking for our measurement system which tracks this.

So I'm just concerned and I want to make sure people stay home. If you absolutely have to go out, do not drive your vehicle into any standing water that's more than six inches to a foot, because that could turn your boat, your vehicle into really a boat that's out of control. So it's still a very serious situation.

Marisa Jacques, Spectrum News: Governor, unfortunately we have seen some of those incidents where people have driven into it. From what we have heard, no reports of any injuries so far. Is your office hearing the same?

Governor Hochul: We are hearing some serious situations down in Sullivan County. We've got police responding, we also have— we're trying to rescue some stranded campers from Schodack Island State Park. We have State Fire, DEC, State Police and State Parks on the scene right now. We have thousands of D.O.T. crews, maybe 3,400 D.O.T. crews out there trying to clear the roads to make sure they're safe. And I've got police and fire and— this has been an all of government deployment because we have areas that are larger than was originally forecast by the weather. It goes all the way through the Hudson Valley, but all the way up to Albany and Rensselaer County. So we've got some conditions here that are still dangerous and there are some rescues underway.

Marisa Jacques, Spectrum News: Maybe one of the positives is that there is not a lot of wind with this storm so we aren't seeing a ton of power outages, but we are seeing some evacuations. I know you were talking about some of those rescue efforts, could there be more evacuations on the way throughout the evening and night?

Governor Hochul: Yes, that is why we're asking people to really stay tuned to the news. Stay vigilant and contact your emergency alerts, I think it's 333-111 in your county. You should be making sure you're getting all the notifications, because if you're in a house that's in an area that could flood or the local creeks or rivers are cresting and creating a life or death situation— people need to be really aware of their surroundings right now. Again flash flooding is not typical, it just accumulates off over the course of a day or so. It happens instantaneously and it can be very deadly for your family and especially our senior citizens or your children and pets. We’ve got to look out for everybody. So I think there's still a risk.

There's a flood risk east of Ontario as well, where there's lots of rain from Syracuse to the North Country. That could bring another two inches an hour.

So I'd say the greatest flood risk still remains in the northern Mid-Hudson and southern Capital Region, where the rain has been accumulating and the ground is saturated and this is when trees start falling. We have about 4000 people without power which as you mentioned, could have been a lot worse if the winds had picked up. But we're still not out of this event yet.

Marisa Jacques, Spectrum News: Governor Hochul, the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Services is fully staffed right now. I know they’ve got crews everywhere here in the Eastern part of the state but do we have more crews on stand by in case we see more of this weather, more unexpected weather?

As you said we predicted it was going to be pretty bad but it was even worse and that you really can never predict here especially in the Northeast what it's going to. So do we have more crews on? Are we going to have more crews on stand-by if need be?

Governor Hochul: Of course we do, it's a statewide effort. We can bring in deployments from elsewhere to where the most dangerous situations are concentrated — that's what we always do. I was in Albany last night, I was in Albany this morning, in regular communication with our command center that is directing the response. Which is actually fortunate that often when there's a devastating weather event, whether it's a blizzard in Buffalo or flooding down in the Southern Tier, then we have to bring the resources and the personnel there. We already have that in the Capital Region, so that is another advantage that of all the places we were ready to respond as quickly as possible. But again, Mother Nature is challenging, she's not always that predictable.

And I will say, I'm proud that we've invested millions of dollars over the last few years in Mesonet to have more accurate tracking of weather where the conditions will be most severe. So we did know in advance the regions that required us to deploy resources earlier. So we had our Swiftwater Rescue Vehicles ready on standby, all ready to go and they were sent to some areas that were affected. So we are preemptive in some areas, but it's just the volume that was not accurately predicted by the weather service. That's what made this much more difficult.

But we're getting through it and I want to thank everybody. All of the first responders and the state teams that have been out there in really, really difficult conditions, sometimes putting their lives on the line, we owe them a debt of gratitude. And to everyone listening, we will get through this. We just want to make sure that people are as safe as possible and continue monitoring your local news.

Marisa Jacques, Spectrum News: Governor Kathy Hochul, we appreciate the time. Stay safe out there. And of course to our viewers, check on your family and your loved ones as well.

Governor, thanks for that.

Governor Hochul: Alright, thank you so much. Bye-bye.