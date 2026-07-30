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RunSafe Security to Demonstrate Certifiable Cybersecurity for Aviation Systems at DEF CON 34

RunSafe Security to support maritime cybersecurity, present certifiable airborne cyber tools, and share expertise on securing mission‑critical software.

LAS VEGAS, DEF CON 34, NV, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- RunSafe Security, a leader in vulnerability management and vulnerability mitigation for embedded software, today announced it will sponsor the Maritime Hacking Village and present at the Aerospace Village during DEF CON 34, one of the cybersecurity industry's premier technical conferences.

As software becomes increasingly central to aircraft, autonomous platforms, maritime systems, and critical infrastructure, security protections must satisfy two demanding requirements: stopping modern exploits while also meeting the rigorous certification standards required for deployment in safety-critical environments. During DEF CON 34, RunSafe will demonstrate how organizations can achieve both.

FEATURED PRESENTATION

Cleared for Takeoff: Debunking “Uncertifiable” Cybersecurity

Speaker: Katie Fejer, Senior Software Engineer, RunSafe Security
Village: Aerospace Village
Date: Friday, August 7
Time: 15:30 – 16:00 PDT

WHAT ATTENDEES WILL LEARN

During the session, Fejer will examine one of the most difficult challenges in embedded cybersecurity: proving that defensive security technologies behave deterministically enough to qualify for deployment in safety-critical systems.

Using RunSafe's own certification work as a case study, attendees will learn:

- Why many cybersecurity tools fail certification requirements for safety-critical systems
- How RunSafe is qualifying RunSafe Protect to be certifiable under DO-178C, the aviation software certification standard
- How DO-330 supports qualification of software development and verification tools
- Practical lessons for aerospace, defense, automotive, and industrial control system developers seeking both cybersecurity and regulatory compliance

Rather than viewing certification as a barrier to stronger cybersecurity, the presentation demonstrates how security technologies can be engineered to satisfy both resilience and safety assurance requirements.

RUNSAFE AT DEF CON

In addition to sponsoring the Maritime Hacking Village, members of the RunSafe team will be available throughout DEF CON to discuss:

- Embedded systems security
- Embedded software security
- Aviation and aerospace cybersecurity
- Maritime cybersecurity
- Operational technology (OT) security
- Secure by Design
- Software supply chain resilience
- Safety-critical software certification

INTERVIEW OPPORTUNITIES

RunSafe executives and technical experts are available throughout DEF CON for briefings on embedded cybersecurity, aviation security, maritime systems, software certification, and protecting critical infrastructure.

To arrange an interview or onsite meeting during DEF CON 34, please contact: marketing@runsafesecurity.com


About RunSafe Security
RunSafe Security is a software vulnerability management and vulnerability mitigation company that helps organizations protect mission-critical software from cyberattacks. The company’s platform combines SBOM generation, vulnerability visibility, reachability analysis, remediation prioritization, and patented runtime security technologies to reduce exploitability and improve cyber resilience. RunSafe protects embedded systems, critical infrastructure, operational technology, medical devices, defense platforms, aerospace systems, automotive software, and other connected environments where software availability and security are essential.

Kari Ritacco
RedIron PR
+1 703-928-9996
Kari@RedIronPR.com

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RunSafe Security to Demonstrate Certifiable Cybersecurity for Aviation Systems at DEF CON 34

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Manufacturing, Military Industry, Technology


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