NIST Sesame Reference Material Initiative – Call to Collaborate
Measurement Gap: The absence of characterized reference material to support the detection of sesame allergen and the validation of testing methods.
NIST Initiative: We are developing a Sesame Reference Material (RM) to serve as a reliable quality control standard for global method validation.
Where We Need Your Input: Define the material matrix (e.g., flour, paste, roasted, or unroasted) and partner in an interlaboratory study to assess candidate materials.
We are actively collecting feedback from laboratories, food manufacturers, and assay developers. Email (nistfood [at] nist.gov (nistfood[at]nist[dot]gov)) to submit your feedback on the new NIST Sesame RM.
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