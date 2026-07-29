NIST Sesame Reference Material Initiative – Call to Collaborate

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Measurement Gap: The absence of characterized reference material to support the detection of sesame allergen and the validation of testing methods.​

NIST Initiative: We are developing a Sesame Reference Material (RM) to serve as a reliable quality control standard for global method validation.​

Where We Need Your Input: Define the material matrix (e.g., flour, paste, roasted, or unroasted) and partner in an interlaboratory study to assess candidate materials.​

We are actively collecting feedback from laboratories, food manufacturers, and assay developers. Email (nistfood [at] nist.gov (nistfood[at]nist[dot]gov)) to submit your feedback on the new NIST Sesame RM.​