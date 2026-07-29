Road Work / Closure Updates

Cowlitz County Public Works has partnered with the Daupler® Notify service to offer residents, responders, and travelers the ability to receive updates in the form of text messages at no cost. To receive updates on upcoming projects, delays, and unscheduled road or utility-related issues, sign up through the QR code or link. Be the first to try it and opt out any time.

https://cowlitz-county-wa.notify.daupler.com/auth

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