Governor Abbott Announces Texas Classroom Commission Membership

July 29, 2026 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today appointed 21 exemplary educators from across the state to the new Texas Classroom Commission. The Classroom Commission brings together accomplished educators who will help shape the future of public education, strengthen student achievement, and ensure Texas becomes the No. 1 state for educating children.

“Texas teachers have the talent, understanding, and expertise to ensure that every Texas student succeeds,” said Governor Abbott. “That’s why educators must be at the center of the conversation. The Texas Classroom Commission will help build on our historic investments in public education and deliver recommendations that strengthen classroom instruction, support teachers, and prepare the next generation of Texans.”

This new commission will build on the success of prior interim workgroups like the Teacher Vacancy Taskforce and the Texas Commission on Special Education Funding. Those efforts resulted in increased special education funding, raised teacher compensation, expanded the Teacher Incentive Allotment, and restored discipline in Texas classrooms.

The Commission is chaired by Courtney Boswell MacDonald of Kerrville. MacDonald is a former classroom teacher and the current chair of the State Board for Educator Certification.

Texas Classroom Commission Members:

• Abbigale Grataski, Calallen ISD

• Bobbie Lynn Weir, Richardson ISD

• Cassidy Estes, Amarillo ISD

• Crystal Stipes, Comanche ISD

• Danette Wofford, Nacogdoches ISD

• Dawnna Talley, Ector County ISD

• Eric Hale, Dallas ISD

• Hannah Landry, Bridge City ISD

• Jean Streepey, Highland Park ISD

• JoMeka Gray, Temple ISD

• Karla Guevara, Riesel ISD

• Laura Fanning, Lubbock ISD

• Matthew Driver, Bushland ISD

• Nidia De La Cerda, Tuloso-Midway ISD

• Noe Perez, Los Fresnos CISD

• Sergio Arjon, Houston ISD

• Susanne Whitley, Tomball ISD

• Tevin King, IDEA Public Schools - El Paso

• Tiffany Kilcoyne, Hurst-Euless-Bedford ISD

• Valton Acree, Yorktown ISD

• Veronica Bayne, Killeen ISD

The Commission consists of current and former public-school educators from across Texas. These exemplary educators will develop practical, classroom-informed recommendations to the Governor, the Texas Education Agency, and the Texas Legislature ahead of the 90th Legislative Session. Earlier this month, Governor Abbott launched the Texas Classroom Commission, the teacher-led initiative to help Texas become #1 in educating children.