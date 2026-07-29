Great Basin College's Dr. Katie Karnehm-Esh...

Great Basin College Humanities Center Coordinator Dr. Katie Karnehm-Esh has been awarded a prestigious 2026-2027 Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award in Creative Writing, allowing her to teach and conduct research in Northern Ireland through the U.S. Department of State's Fulbright Program.

Karnehm-Esh will spend the 2027 academic year at Queen's University Belfast, where she will teach creative writing through the internationally recognized Seamus Heaney Centre and the School of Arts, English and Languages. Her Fulbright research project will explore the relationship between landscapes, heritage and identity as she develops a collection of creative nonfiction essays.

The Fulbright U.S. Scholar Program is among the nation's most competitive international academic exchange programs, recognizing accomplished faculty, researchers and professionals whose workadvances scholarship, teaching and cross-cultural understanding.

At Great Basin College, Karnehm-Esh serves as coordinator of the Humanities Center, where she has helped cultivate opportunities for students, faculty and community members to engage with literature, writing, history, and the arts through lectures, workshops, and community programming. Her work reflects the Humanities Center's mission of enriching intellectual and cultural life across rural Nevada while connecting local communities to broader conversations and perspectives.

"Receiving the Fulbright is an incredible opportunity, both personally and professionally," said Karnehm-Esh. "I’m excited to explore Northern Ireland’s literary traditions while researching themes of place, memory, and identity. I look forward to bringing those experiences back to Great Basin College, where our students continually remind me that meaningful stories emerge from every

community, including our own."

Great Basin College President Dr. Amber Donnelli said the award recognizes not only Karnehm-Esh's accomplishments as a scholar but also the caliber of faculty who serve GBC students. “Dr. Karnehm-Esh's selection as a Fulbright U.S. Scholar is an extraordinary achievement and a source of pride for Great Basin College" Donnelli said. "Her work exemplifies the excellence of our faculty, and we know she will represent Great Basin College and Nevada with distinction while bringing new global perspectives back to our campus communities."

The Fulbright Program was established in 1946 as a bold investment in global peace and American prosperity through educational and cultural exchange. The Fulbright Program is marking its 80th anniversary in 2026, which coincides with America's 250th anniversary celebration. This dual milestone provides an unprecedented opportunity to showcase the Fulbright Program's role in America's legacy of leadership, innovation, international collaboration, and American excellence.

Fulbright provides opportunities for exceptional Americans and participants from 160 countries and locations to study, teach, and conduct research abroad. For eight decades, Fulbrighters have been leaders at the forefront of discovery and innovation, conducting cutting edge research, advancing critical industries, and preparing future generations with new skills and perspectives. Fulbrighters have included 46 heads of state or government, 63 Nobel Laureates, 93 Pulitzer Prize winners, 83 MacArthur Fellows, and countless leaders in all sectors and industries across the United States and around the world.