Lasco Ford Earns Ford President's Award for Second Consecutive Year

The Lasco Ford team celebrates its 2025 Ford President’s Award with Ford Motor Company representatives in Fenton, Michigan (left). The award is displayed beside the dealership’s 2024 President’s Award, marking two consecutive years of recognition (right).

Ford Motor Company recognizes the Fenton dealership for customer satisfaction and operational excellence across sales and service

Earning the President’s Award for a second consecutive year reflects the consistency, care and dedication our employees bring to every customer interaction.” — Jay Lasco

FENTON, MI, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lasco Ford has earned the Ford President's Award for the second consecutive year, receiving Ford Motor Company's highest dealership honor for performance in customer satisfaction, sales and service.Ford representatives presented the award to the Lasco Ford team during a dealership-wide celebration in Fenton on July 20. Caresse Sprague, regional manager for Ford Motor Company, recognized employees throughout the organization for maintaining a customer-focused culture and delivering a consistently strong dealership experience.The President's Award is based on customer survey responses submitted directly to Ford Motor Company, along with dealership performance standards measured throughout the year. Only a small percentage of Ford dealerships qualify for the recognition annually. Lasco Ford earned the award for both 2024 and 2025, placing the family-owned Ford dealer in Fenton, Michigan among a limited group of consecutive-year recipients."This award belongs to every member of the Lasco Ford team," said Jay Lasco, dealer partner at Lasco Ford. "Every department contributes to the experience our customers receive, and earning this recognition for a second consecutive year reflects the consistency and care our employees bring to their work every day. We are equally grateful to our customers for trusting us and sharing their experiences directly with Ford."The recognition evaluates the complete customer relationship, including the vehicle-purchase process and the ownership support provided after the sale. That makes the award a reflection of work performed across Lasco Ford's sales, finance, service, parts, body shop and administrative teams.For customers, the award provides an independently measured indication of how buyers and vehicle owners rate their experiences with the dealership. The results are based on feedback collected by Ford rather than an award application, paid entry or public voting campaign.Lasco Ford has served Fenton and surrounding Michigan communities for more than 40 years from its location at 2525 Owen Road. The dealership serves drivers from Fenton, Linden, Holly, Grand Blanc, Flint, Brighton, Hartland and communities throughout Genesee, Livingston and Oakland counties.In addition to new Ford sales, Lasco Ford offers pre-owned vehicles, trade-in appraisals, vehicle financing, a Ford service center in Fenton staffed by factory-trained technicians, genuine Ford and Motorcraft parts, collision repair, pickup and delivery options, and mobile service. The dealership is also an authorized Ford Mustang GTD sales and service location.Earning the award in consecutive years demonstrates the importance of consistency across every customer interaction. Lasco Ford said its continuing goal is to provide an experience worthy of the confidence customers place in the dealership, whether they are purchasing a vehicle, scheduling maintenance or visiting another department for assistance.The 2025 President's Award was presented in front of Lasco Ford employees, allowing Ford representatives to recognize the team members whose daily work contributed to the dealership's results. The event marked the second consecutive year that Lasco Ford's customer satisfaction and operational performance met Ford's standards for its highest dealer distinction.About Lasco FordLasco Ford is a family-owned Ford dealership located at 2525 Owen Road in Fenton, Michigan. The dealership provides new and pre-owned vehicle sales, financing, certified service, parts, collision repair and vehicle delivery throughout Michigan. Lasco Ford serves customers across Genesee, Livingston and Oakland counties and earned the Ford President's Award for 2024 and 2025. Learn more through the official Lasco Ford website

Inside Lasco Ford: Award-Winning Service and 40+ Years in Fenton

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.