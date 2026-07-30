Apptega Appoints Jeff Cate as Chief Financial Officer

Seasoned financial executive brings deep SaaS, investment, and cybersecurity ecosystem expertise to fuel Apptega's next phase of growth

ATLANTA, NC, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Apptega, the leading security, risk and compliance platform for security providers, today announced the appointment of Jeff Cate as Chief Financial Officer. Cate brings more than two decades of financial leadership experience spanning high-growth SaaS businesses, investment management, and strategic M&A."As the security services market matures, providers are under increasing pressure to demonstrate measurable compliance and risk outcomes to their clients while scaling their practices efficiently," said Dave Colesante, CEO at Apptega. "Jeff brings a rare combination of investment acumen and hands-on operating experience in security-adjacent SaaS businesses where service providers are a core route to market. His firsthand understanding of how these businesses grow, buy, and create long-term value is directly aligned with what we're building at Apptega, and I'm confident he will be a powerful force in accelerating our next phase of growth."Cate joins Apptega from Vero, an AI-powered risk management platform for the multifamily property market, where he served as CFO and led the company's expansion through new insurance market partnerships. Prior to Vero, he was CFO and Chief Performance Officer at Appspace, a leading workplace experience platform, where he drove two successful acquisitions. Earlier in his career, Cate served as a Senior Managing Director at Hayman Capital Management, giving him a rare combination of investment-side perspective and hands-on operating experience.Of relevance to Apptega's market, Cate brings direct exposure to the security service provider and cybersecurity ecosystem, including go-to-market and M&A experience with MSSP partners, and a deep understanding of the financial dynamics that define recurring revenue, channel-led growth, and compliance-driven SaaS businesses."The cybersecurity compliance market is at an inflection point, and service providers sit at the center of it — they're the ones helping organizations translate complex frameworks into real risk reduction, and the demand for that capability is only accelerating," said Cate. "What drew me to Apptega is the clarity of the problem it solves and the strength of its position in the channel. I'm excited to help build on that foundation and help position Apptega to capture the significant opportunity ahead."Cate holds a Bachelor of Science from Southern Methodist University and a Master's degree from London Business School. He is also a Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder.About ApptegaApptega is the end-to-end cybersecurity compliance platform that security-focused IT providers and in-house teams use to build, manage, and mature Managed Risk, Security and Compliance programs simply, quickly and affordably. A perennial G2 leader across various risk management categories, Apptega's solutions are trusted by hundreds of MSSPs, MDR companies and security-focused MSPs that are growing lucrative security and compliance practices, creating stickier customer relationships and winning more business from competitors. To learn more, visit apptega.com

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