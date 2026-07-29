Threads That Hold, LLC Launches Flexible Coaching Certification Programs to Empower Meaningful Change

Threads That Hold Logo Coaching changes people, and people change the world!

Empowering Agency and Capacity

Coaching changes people, and people change the world!” — Erin

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Threads That Hold, LLC, a Registered Credential Provider with the Center for Credentialing & Education (CCE), announces the launch of its 30-hour and 60-hour coaching certification-based programs. These programs are designed to meet professionals where they are, offering flexible, self-paced pathways that prepare coaches and helping professionals to create systemic change through intentional, human-centered coaching.

A Mission Rooted in Transformation

Threads That Hold was founded on a simple but profound belief: coaching changes people, and people change the world. At its core, the organization is committed to equipping professionals with the tools to hold conversations that matter, conversations that build trust, strengthen agency, and foster transformation in individuals, organizations, and communities.

Founder and Curriculum Designer Erin explains, “At Threads That Hold, we believe meaningful change begins with the power of a well-held conversation. Our programs equip learners with the knowledge, skills, and confidence to coach with integrity, impact, and care.”

Meeting Professionals Where They Are

The coaching landscape is evolving rapidly. Professionals across industries, from education and healthcare to corporate leadership and nonprofit work, are recognizing the value of coaching as a tool for growth, resilience, and systemic change. Yet many face barriers to accessing quality training: time constraints, financial limitations, and the challenge of balancing professional development with existing responsibilities.

Threads That Hold addresses these challenges head-on by offering self-paced, asynchronous programs that allow learners to progress at their own speed. This flexibility ensures that busy professionals can integrate training into their lives without sacrificing quality or rigor. The programs are intentionally designed to be accessible, equitable, and inclusive, reflecting the organization’s commitment to broadening access to coaching education.

Distinct Learning Pathways

Threads That Hold offers two primary certification pathways:

• 30-Hour Pathway: Tailored for experienced professionals who want to demonstrate mastery and credibility in their coaching practice. This pathway provides targeted training that builds on existing skills, offering a streamlined route to certification.

• 60-Hour Pathway: Designed for those seeking a comprehensive foundation to grow a professional coaching practice. This pathway covers a wide range of competencies, preparing learners to coach with confidence across diverse contexts.

Both pathways are qualified by CCE (RCTP No. RCTP1064-BCC) and provide training credit toward eligibility for the Board Certified Coach credential, a respected industry standard that signals credibility and professionalism.

Evidence-Based, Ethically Grounded Training

Threads That Hold’s curriculum is built on evidence-based practices and ethical standards. Participants learn to:

• Strengthen communication and build trust with clients and colleagues

• Create space for reflection and possibility, fostering deeper insights and breakthroughs

• Support sustainable progress in organizations, schools, and communities

The training emphasizes not only skill development but also the cultivation of presence, empathy, and integrity, qualities essential for effective coaching.

Commitment to Equity and Access

Threads That Hold is deeply committed to equity, access, and inclusion in coach education. The organization recognizes that coaching has historically been inaccessible to many due to cost, time, and systemic barriers. By offering flexible, affordable, and high-quality programs, Threads That Hold seeks to democratize access to coaching education and ensure that diverse voices are represented in the field.

This commitment extends beyond program design to the organization’s broader mission: to prepare coaches who can hold conversations that strengthen agency, build trust, and foster transformation in diverse communities.

Impact Across Sectors

Graduates of Threads That Hold’s programs are applying their skills in a wide range of contexts:

• Education: Supporting teachers, administrators, and students in building resilience and fostering growth.

• Healthcare: Helping providers navigate complex systems while maintaining compassion and integrity.

• Corporate Leadership: Equipping managers and executives to lead with empathy, clarity, and effectiveness.

• Nonprofit Work: Strengthening organizations that serve communities, ensuring sustainability and impact.

By preparing coaches to work across these sectors, Threads That Hold contributes to systemic change that ripples outward, impacting individuals, organizations, and communities.

A Vision for the Future

Threads That Hold envisions a future where coaching is not a luxury but a widely accessible tool for transformation. The organization is actively working to expand its offerings, develop new pathways, and build partnerships that extend the reach and impact of coaching education.

As Erin notes, “Our vision is to create a world where coaching is accessible to all who seek it, and where coaches are equipped to hold conversations that change lives. We are committed to building programs that are rigorous, ethical, and inclusive, ensuring that coaching remains a powerful force for good.”

About Threads That Hold, LLC

Threads That Hold, LLC helps individuals and organizations unlock their potential through ethical, evidence-based coaching education. By preparing coaches to hold conversations that build trust, strengthen agency, and foster transformation, Threads That Hold advances its mission: Coaching changes people, and people change the world.

Contact: Threads That Hold, LLC Email: info@threadsthathold.co Phone: +1 (484) 240-9572 Website: www.threadsthathold.co

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