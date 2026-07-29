Bunion Correction Systems Market Study Highlights How Industry Demand Is Evolving

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The Business Research Company's Bunion Correction Systems Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The bunion correction systems market is gaining notable traction as advances in surgical technology and a growing patient base drive demand. With increased awareness of foot health and innovations in treatment options, this sector is set to experience steady growth over the coming years. Below, we explore the current market size, key growth drivers, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping this market’s evolution.

Market Size and Growth Outlook for the Bunion Correction Systems Market

The bunion correction systems market has shown solid expansion recently, rising from $0.84 billion in 2025 to a projected $0.91 billion in 2026, marking a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.0%. Historically, this growth has been supported by widespread reliance on traditional surgical techniques such as osteotomy and exostectomy, limited availability of specialized correction devices, an increase in orthopedic surgeries, a rising prevalence of hallux valgus, and the prevalent use of hospital-based surgical interventions.

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Looking further ahead, the market is forecasted to reach $1.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 7.7%. This anticipated growth is driven by the emergence of advanced implants and wearable correction technologies, the expansion of ambulatory and specialized care centers, a greater shift towards minimally invasive procedures, incorporation of digital imaging and surgical planning tools, and heightened patient awareness focused on faster recovery times. The market trends expected to shape future developments include increased adoption of minimally invasive correction methods, growing demand for sophisticated implants and accessories, growth in specialty foot care facilities, emphasis on post-operative rehabilitation, and a rising focus on overall foot health and orthopedic care.

Understanding Bunion Correction Systems and Their Purpose

Bunion correction systems encompass a range of specialized medical devices and surgical instruments designed to realign the metatarsophalangeal joint, stabilize bone structures, and correct deformities caused by hallux valgus. These systems are utilized during minimally invasive or open surgeries to reduce pain, restore normal foot functionality, and prevent further complications that may arise from bunion deformities. Their purpose is to improve patient mobility and quality of life post-surgery by ensuring effective anatomical correction.

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The Role of Arthritis in Driving the Bunion Correction Systems Market

One of the primary factors propelling the bunion correction systems market is the rising prevalence of arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis (RA). Arthritis refers to inflammation and degeneration of joints, while RA is a chronic autoimmune condition marked by ongoing joint inflammation and tissue damage. Both conditions tend to increase with aging populations, contributing to more cases of joint wear and autoimmune disorders over time. Bunion correction systems offer effective surgical solutions that address deformities and reduce joint stress, thereby enhancing mobility and quality of life for patients suffering from arthritis-related foot issues.

Supporting this, in February 2024, Arthritis Australia — a not-for-profit organization dedicated to arthritis advocacy and awareness — reported that approximately 15% of Australians across all age groups live with arthritis, making it one of the country’s most common chronic health conditions. Projections indicate that by 2040, the arthritis population in Australia will expand by 31%, reaching 5.39 million individuals, an increase of 1.28 million people. Specifically, the number of rheumatoid arthritis patients is expected to total around 280,040 males and 479,828 females by 2040. These figures underscore the growing burden of arthritis and RA, which in turn stimulate demand for bunion correction systems.

Regional Market Leadership and Growth Opportunities

North America held the largest share of the bunion correction systems market in 2025, reflecting strong healthcare infrastructure and advanced surgical procedures in the region. Meanwhile, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to emerge as the fastest-growing market throughout the forecast period. The market analysis covers key geographical segments including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market trends and regional opportunities.

What’s new in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trends

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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