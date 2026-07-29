Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Market Report 2026 Market Outlook Supported By Forecast 5.6% CAGR

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The Business Research Company’s Cardiac Rhythm Management (CRM) Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2026 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2035

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 30, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The market for cardiac rhythm management (CRM) devices and equipment has experienced rapid growth in recent years, driven by advancements in medical technology and a rising global demand for effective heart care solutions. As cardiovascular health continues to be a pressing concern, this sector is poised for sustained expansion, supported by innovations and evolving healthcare needs.

Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices and Equipment Market Size and Forecast

The CRM devices and equipment market is on an upward trajectory, expected to increase from $15.52 billion in 2025 to $17.07 billion in 2026, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.0%. This historical growth has been fueled by factors such as the increasing occurrence of cardiac arrhythmias, the growth of electrophysiology treatment centers, wider use of pacemakers and defibrillators, advancements in device implantation methods, and heightened awareness surrounding the management of sudden cardiac arrest. Looking ahead, the market is projected to reach $21.22 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 5.6%, driven by the rising popularity of home-based cardiac monitoring, the adoption of leadless pacemakers, expanded heart failure management programs, investments in smart CRM platforms, and ongoing innovation in low-power device electronics.

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The Role of Cardiac Rhythm Management Devices Explained

Cardiac rhythm management devices play a critical role in regulating heart rate and rhythm by delivering electrical impulses or shocks to restore normal heart functions. These devices are widely used to address and manage arrhythmia-related conditions, including cardiac arrests, heart failure, and various types of cardiac arrhythmias, thereby improving patient outcomes and quality of life.

The Impact of an Aging Population on CRM Device Demand

One of the primary forces fueling the cardiac rhythm management devices market is the growing elderly population, defined as individuals aged 65 and older. As this demographic expands, so does the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, which increases the need for effective heart rhythm management technologies. For example, the US Administration for Community Living projects that the older population will reach 80.8 million by 2040 and rise further to 94.7 million by 2060. This demographic shift is a significant contributor to the rising demand for CRM devices designed to manage heart rhythm disorders and enhance life quality for older adults.

View the full cardiac rhythm management (crm) devices and equipment market report:

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Cardiovascular Disease Epidemic Driving Market Expansion

The surge in cardiovascular diseases worldwide is another key factor propelling the growth of the CRM devices and equipment market. Cardiovascular diseases, encompassing ailments like coronary artery disease, heart attacks, strokes, hypertension, heart failure, and arrhythmias, are increasingly common due to unhealthy lifestyles, including poor diet and insufficient physical activity. CRM devices are essential tools for diagnosing, monitoring, and treating these conditions, particularly arrhythmias. To illustrate, data from the American Heart Association in January 2024 showed that the age-adjusted death rate from cardiovascular disease climbed to 233.3 per 100,000 people in 2024, marking a 4.0% increase from 224.4 per 100,000 in 2023. This upward trend in cardiovascular disease incidence is a major driver of market growth.

Geographical Insights into CRM Market Growth

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the global cardiac rhythm management devices and equipment market, with Western Europe ranking as the second largest. The market report also covers other key regions such as Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global market dynamics and growth patterns.

What’s included in our 2026 market reports:

• Market attractiveness scoring and analysis

• Total addressable market (TAM) analysis

• Company scoring matrix graphics and tables

• Excel-based forecasting dashboards

• Market hotspots infographics

• Key technologies and future trend analysis

• Updated graphics and tables

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Europe +44 7882 955267

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