Develop Fulton Approves Major Incentive Supporting Post Consumer Brands Expansion in Fairburn

Rendering Provided by Post Consumer Brands, LLC

Project will generate an estimated $182.6 million economic impact

Post Consumer Brands’ continued investment in Fulton County sends a clear message: Our region has the workforce, infrastructure and business environment companies need to grow.” — Kwanza Halll, Chair of the Develop Fulton Board of Directors

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Develop Fulton Board of Directors unanimously approved an incentive supporting Post Consumer Brands, LLC’s planned expansion of its existing leased warehouse and distribution facility in Fairburn. Post Consumer Brands will partner with its current landlord who will fund the planned $31.99 million expansion.

The proposed project would add approximately 301,320 square feet to the company’s existing 700,000-square-foot facility at 4955 Oakley Industrial Boulevard. The incentive would apply exclusively to the expansion and not the existing facility.

“Post Consumer Brands’ planned expansion is a strong vote of confidence in Fairburn and the future we are building,” said Mayor Hattie Portis-Jones. “We are elated that a company already established in Fairburn is considering an even greater commitment to our city, and we will continue working with our partners to support responsible growth that creates opportunity for our residents and elevates Fairburn’s position as a leading destination for business investment.”

Post Consumer Brands plans to consolidate and expand the distribution of its breakfast cereal and pet food products at the site, creating a more efficient Southeast hub. The unified warehouse system is expected to improve logistics, reduce transportation costs and strengthen inventory management.

“Post Consumer Brands’ continued investment in Fulton County sends a clear message: Our region has the workforce, infrastructure and business environment companies need to grow,” said Develop Fulton Board Chairman Kwanza Hall. “This nearly $32 million expansion will create new jobs, retain existing positions and strengthen South Fulton’s role as a leading hub for industrial and logistics operations. It is a smart investment in Fairburn’s economic future and another example of how Fulton County continues to compete and win.”

The expansion is expected to create approximately 35 new full-time positions, retain 64 existing jobs and support approximately 100 temporary construction jobs. The project is anticipated to generate an overall economic impact of approximately $182.6 million, according to a project analysis.

“This project represents the type of responsible business expansion that strengthens our local economy while supporting a company already invested within Fairburn,” said City of Fairburn City Administrator Tony Phillips. “With this major expansion of Post Consumer Brands, we are supporting job growth, increasing the local tax base and helping Fairburn remain competitive for significant business investments.”

Construction is anticipated to begin in the fourth quarter of 2026, with operations expected to commence by the third quarter of 2027.

The project is expected to generate approximately $3.55 million in local tax revenue during the 10-year incentive period. In the first year following completion, the expanded facility is projected to generate approximately $246,605 in taxes, compared with approximately $14,290 annually before the new investment.

Develop Fulton previously supported the development of the company’s existing facility through the issuance of Taxable Revenue Bonds for the First Industrial Project in 2018. Closing is currently anticipated in the third quarter of 2026.

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About Develop Fulton

The Development Authority of Fulton County (Develop Fulton) works to strengthen Fulton County’s economy by supporting projects that create jobs, expand the tax base, and enhance communities. Through strategic partnerships, Develop Fulton helps advance developments that position the county for sustained economic success.

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