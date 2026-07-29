Amoenos Launches Laundromat SEO

Screenshot of the LaundromatSEO.com website.

Our goal is simple. We want laundromat owners to spend less time worrying about marketing and more time running their businesses.” — Tadevž Ropert, an SEO & GEO expert and former laundromat owner

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amoenos , an innovative SEO & GEO agency, today announced the official launch of LaundromatSEO.com , a specialized platform designed to help laundromat owners with their marketing.Unlike general digital marketing agencies, Laundromat SEO was built by someone who understands the industry from the inside. Amoenos founder Tadevž Ropert, an SEO & GEO expert, spent more than eight years as a laundromat owner before transitioning to professional SEO. Having experienced firsthand what it takes to grow a successful laundromat, he designed the platform specifically around the marketing challenges faced by laundry businesses."Most marketing agencies know SEO but don't know laundromats. We know both," said Tadevž Ropert, founder of Amoenos. "After years of running laundromats and later helping businesses improve their online visibility, launching a dedicated SEO platform for laundromat owners felt like the natural next step."Laundromat SEO helps owners improve their visibility where potential customers are actively searching for services such as laundromat + city name, laundromat near me, coin laundry, laundry service, wash and fold, pickup and delivery laundry, and other high-intent local searches.The company's approach combines traditional Search Engine Optimization (SEO) with Generative Engine Optimization (GEO), helping businesses become more visible not only in Google but also in AI assistants such as ChatGPT and other large language models.The platform offers a complete range of marketing services for laundromats, including:• Website design for laundromats and laundry businesses• Local SEO optimization• Google Business Profile optimization• GEO (Generative Engine Optimization)• Technical SEO• Content creation• Exact Match Domains (EMDs) for rent or sale, including premium domains such as laundromatmiami.com and laundryserviceorlando.com• SEO consulting for new and existing laundromatsOne of the platform's most distinctive offerings is its portfolio of Exact Match Domains (EMDs) for major cities across the United States. These domains enable laundromat owners to secure highly relevant online real estate while creating additional opportunities to rank for valuable local searches. The domains are available for both rent and purchase, and each can be paired with a professionally designed website and ongoing SEO support.Rather than offering one-size-fits-all marketing packages, Laundromat SEO focuses exclusively on the laundry industry. The company believes this specialization allows it to better understand customer search behavior, local competition, and the factors that influence rankings for laundromat businesses."Our goal is simple," added Ropert. "We want laundromat owners to spend less time worrying about marketing and more time running their businesses."More information about Laundromat SEO and its services is available at LaundromatSEO.com.About AmoenosAmoenos is a boutique SEO & GEO agency specializing in search visibility for businesses that want to increase their organic traffic from Google and AI-powered search platforms. In addition to Laundromat SEO, the agency provides specialized SEO services for SaaS companies and ecommerce businesses.

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