AI DocTech Launches AI-Powered Document Management Platform for Enterprises Worldwide

Platform unifies secure storage, workflow automation, and AI analysis — reporting up to 99.7% processing accuracy and 85% less handling time.

Enterprises lose a huge amount of time to manual document workflows. We built AI DocTech to bring storage, approvals, search and AI analysis into a single secure platform that adapts to each client.” — Prashant Dube, Director of AI DocTech

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, August 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI DocTech , an enterprise software company, today announced the launch of its AI-powered document management platform for organizations worldwide, with a focus on regulated industries such as finance, manufacturing, retail and consulting, including enterprises across Europe.The platform unifies four functions that enterprises typically manage through separate tools: secure document storage, workflow and approval automation, natural-language smart search, and AI-driven document analysis. According to the company, the system achieves up to 99.7% processing accuracy and reduces time spent on document handling by up to 85%.A key element of the platform is its dedicated deployment model: each client receives an isolated environment accessible only to that organization, with no external access by other users. Combined with encryption, digital signatures, role-based access controls and a full audit trail recording every action from upload to final approval, this gives enterprises a high level of data protection — a critical requirement for banks, financial institutions and other regulated organizations."Enterprises lose an enormous amount of time to manual document workflows — approvals stuck in email, lost versions, growing compliance risk," said Prashant Dube, Director of AI DocTech. "We built AI DocTech to bring storage, approvals, search and AI analysis into a single secure platform that adapts to each client, so teams can focus on decisions instead of paperwork."AI DocTech is available now. More information, including a product demo, is available at https://ai-doctech.com About AI DocTechAI DocTech is an enterprise document management platform powered by AI. It unifies document storage, workflow approvals, advanced search and AI-powered analysis in one isolated, client-dedicated solution, serving organizations in finance, manufacturing, retail, consulting and IT worldwide. The company is headquartered in Dubai, UAE.

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