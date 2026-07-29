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The Business Research Company's Breast Biopsy Market Study Highlights How Industry Demand Is Evolving

Expected to grow to $2.17 billion in 2030 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.2%” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "The breast biopsy market has witnessed significant growth recently, driven by advances in medical technology and increased awareness of breast cancer. As the need for accurate and early diagnosis rises, this market is set to continue expanding, supported by innovations and the growing healthcare infrastructure. Let’s explore the current market size, key growth factors, regional dynamics, and emerging trends shaping the future of breast biopsy procedures.

Breast Biopsy Market Size and Growth Outlook

The breast biopsy market has shown robust growth in recent years, with its value rising from $1.53 billion in 2025 to $1.65 billion in 2026. This increase corresponds to a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. Factors contributing to this growth include the limited availability of advanced biopsy systems, ongoing reliance on traditional surgical biopsy methods, the rising incidence of breast cancer, expanding hospital and diagnostic center facilities, and the growing adoption of ultrasound-guided biopsy procedures.

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https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=19348&type=smp&utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Looking ahead, the breast biopsy market is projected to expand further, reaching $2.17 billion by 2030, driven by a CAGR of 7.2%. This forecasted growth is supported by technological progress in liquid biopsy and imaging-guided systems, heightened awareness about the importance of early breast cancer detection, increasing development of healthcare infrastructure, greater integration of artificial intelligence and data analytics, and advancements in personalized and precision medicine. Key trends expected to shape the market include wider acceptance of minimally invasive biopsy techniques, the growing use of liquid biopsy, expansion of imaging-guided biopsy devices, enhancement of breast cancer screening programs, and a stronger focus on patient safety and diagnostic accuracy.

Understanding the Breast Biopsy Procedure

A breast biopsy is a diagnostic medical procedure where a small tissue sample is taken from the breast and examined microscopically to determine if any abnormalities are cancerous or benign. This procedure is commonly recommended when imaging tests or physical examinations reveal lumps or unusual areas in the breast. Various biopsy methods exist, including needle biopsy and surgical biopsy, often performed under imaging guidance such as ultrasound or mammography to improve precision and reduce invasiveness.

View the full breast biopsy market report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/breast-biopsy-global-market-report?utm_source=EINPresswire&utm_medium=Paid&utm_campaign=Jul_PR

Primary Factors Driving the Breast Biopsy Market Growth

The increasing prevalence of breast cancer is a major factor propelling the expansion of the breast biopsy market. Breast cancer, a malignant tumor arising from breast tissue cells, poses serious health risks as it can metastasize if left untreated. The rising number of breast cancer cases is linked to longer life expectancy, improved detection technologies, and greater public awareness about the disease. Breast biopsy plays a critical role in obtaining tissue samples from suspicious lesions to confirm diagnosis and determine cancer characteristics. For example, in October 2025, Breastcancer.org, a US nonprofit, reported an expected 316,950 new cases of invasive breast cancer and about 59,080 cases of non-invasive ductal carcinoma in situ (DCIS) in the United States. This growing burden of breast cancer directly supports the increasing demand for biopsy procedures.

Regional Dynamics in the Breast Biopsy Market

In 2025, North America held the largest share of the breast biopsy market, reflecting its well-established healthcare infrastructure and high adoption of advanced diagnostic procedures. Meanwhile, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the fastest growth during the forecast period due to expanding healthcare facilities, increasing breast cancer incidence, and growing awareness in emerging markets. The breast biopsy market report covers key geographical areas, including Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, providing a comprehensive view of global regional trends and opportunities.

Our 2026 reports feature deeper market intelligence with market attractiveness scoring and analysis, total addressable market (TAM) analysis, company scoring matrix graphics and tables, Excel-based forecasting dashboards, market hotspots infographics, key technologies and future trend analysis, and updated graphics and tables.

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