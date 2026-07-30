SolarisChem Appoints EMFUTUR as Official Distributor in EMEA

SolarisChem and EMFUTUR announce a strategic alliance for the distribution of advanced nanomaterials across the EMEA market.

Strategic alliance ensures agile logistics and flexible B2B procurement of advanced nanomaterials for EU laboratories and deep-tech industries.

This alliance eliminates transatlantic delays, securing the supply of critical components for Europe's rapidly expanding deep-tech sectors.” — SolarisChem

MONTREAL, QUEBEC, CANADA, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- MONTREAL, Canada & CASTELLÓN, Spain — SolarisChem Inc., ( www.solarischem.com ) a premier Canadian manufacturer of advanced carbon-based nanomaterials and specialty polymers, has officially selected EMFUTUR Advanced Corporation S.L. ( www.emfutur.com ) as its strategic logistics partner and official distributor for the entire Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) market. This pivotal alliance is designed to streamline access and accelerate innovation for European laboratories, academic institutions, and high-tech industrial manufacturers.As the EMEA region aggressively pursues the green energy transition and advanced biotechnological research, local access to high-purity raw materials has become a critical bottleneck. By establishing a robust distribution hub in Spain, SolarisChem and EMFUTUR are directly addressing these supply chain vulnerabilities. This alliance streamlines access to SolarisChem’s premium catalog of advanced nanomaterials, ensuring that local innovators have the essential building blocks needed to compete on a global scale.A Comprehensive Portfolio for Deep-Tech InnovationThis partnership unlocks immediate, optimized access to SolarisChem’s proprietary catalog, featuring materials tailored for the most demanding scientific applications. Key product lines now readily available across the EMEA include:- FULLERIUM™ Derivatives: Supplying critical fullerene derivatives such as C60 Malonic Ester, PCBM , and Fullerenol . These materials are fundamental for high-efficiency perovskite solar cells (PSCs) and next-generation battery electrolytes, offering unparalleled electron-transport capabilities.- POLYRIUM™ Polymers: Featuring PTAA and Fluoro-PTAA, which act as essential hole-transport materials (HTMs) that significantly enhance the stability, efficiency, and commercial viability of flexible, printable electronics and advanced photovoltaics.- LUMERIUM™ & NEUROBIUM™: Cutting-edge formulations tailored for R&D cosmetics (LUMERIUM™) and advanced molecular pharma and biotech applications (NEUROBIUM™), providing researchers with the exact high-purity active compounds necessary for breakthrough discoveries.Immediate Strategic Benefits for the EMEA MarketThe collaboration between SolarisChem and EMFUTUR is built on operational excellence, offering two primary advantages to the European market:- Agile, Localized Logistics: Fulfilling orders directly from EMFUTUR’s strategically located hubs in Spain eliminates traditional transatlantic customs clearance delays, unpredictable import overheads, and long shipping lead times. EMEA clients can now operate with leaner inventories and much faster iteration cycles.- Flexible B2B Procurement: Deep-tech development requires a seamless transition from the lab bench to the factory floor. This supply chain is tailored precisely from milligram scales for laboratory R&D validation up to multi-kilogram bulk volumes for continuous industrial manufacturing lines, ensuring scalable growth without supply interruptions.Through this comprehensive agreement, both corporations secure the supply of essential components for rapidly expanding deep-tech sectors. Whether advancing the commercial viability of perovskite solar cells, developing safer battery electrolytes, or pioneering new molecular therapies, EMEA clients now have a highly reliable, localized supply chain partner.Technical Quote Requests: R&D professionals, procurement managers, and industrial partners are invited to explore the fully optimized catalog and manage their procurement inquiries directly at www.solarischem.com or www.emfutur.com About SolarisChem Inc. Based in Montreal, Canada, SolarisChem Inc. is a globally recognized leader in the synthesis and production of advanced carbon nanomaterials, fullerenes, and specialty organic semiconductors. Committed to quality and innovation, SolarisChem provides the critical materials that empower the next generation of clean energy, electronics, and biomedical technologies.About EMFUTUR Advanced Corporation S.L. Located in Castellón, Spain, EMFUTUR is a specialized logistics and distribution corporation dedicated to the advanced materials sector. By bridging the gap between global high-tech chemical manufacturers and the European innovation ecosystem, EMFUTUR ensures agile, secure, and scalable supply chains for the deep-tech industries of tomorrow.

Discover Advanced Specialty Chemicals with Solaris Chem Inc. | PTAA , PCBM , Fullerenes

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