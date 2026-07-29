Celebrating Circularity Through Innovation and Collaboration

Today’s MI Environment story is adapted from a previously published story by NextCycle Michigan, an initiative of the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy (EGLE).

Traverse City Mayor Amy Shamroe shared remarks focused on the blue-green economy during the recent NextCycle Michigan Summer Showcase held recently at the City Opera House in Traverse City. Shamroe emphasized Michigan as the place to drive economic growth while preserving natural ecosystems. The mayor also highlighted several Traverse City-based NextCycle connections with proven impact, including Carter’s Compost, which creates rural community drop-off programs; SEEDS, which provides nature-based education and environmental workforce development; and Grove Incubator, which operates collaborative workspaces and facilitates peer support networks.