BCS Technology joins Anthropic's Claude Partner Network, strengthening its ability to deliver AI-powered consulting, engineering, and managed services.

Partnership strengthens BCS Technology's ability to deliver AI-powered consulting, engineering, and managed services

Our clients are no longer asking whether AI belongs in their business. They are asking who can put it to work responsibly and with measurable results.” — Richard Parhusip, Chief Commercial Officer, BCS Technology

SYDNEY, NEW SOUTH WALES, AUSTRALIA, July 30, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- BCS Technology , an IT consulting and professional services firm serving enterprises across APAC, the Americas, and the Middle East, has joined the Claude Partner Network, Anthropic 's global program for organisations helping enterprises adopt and deploy Claude.Claude, developed by Anthropic, has become one of the most widely adopted AI models in the enterprise, with the world's largest professional services and technology firms building practices around it. It is also the only frontier AI model available on all three leading cloud providers. The Claude Partner Network, launched in 2026 and backed by Anthropic's USD 100 million investment in partner training, technical support, and joint market development, connects enterprises with firms experienced in bringing Claude into production."Our clients are no longer asking whether AI belongs in their business. They are asking who can put it to work responsibly and with measurable results," said Richard Parhusip, Chief Commercial Officer at BCS Technology. "Joining the Claude Partner Network is a natural step for us. We have spent years helping customers around the world modernise legacy systems and adopt emerging technology, and partnering directly with Anthropic means we can bring frontier AI into that work with confidence, at enterprise scale."For BCS Technology, membership formalises work already underway. The firm has been embedding Claude across its delivery practice, developing its own Claude-powered accelerators in quality engineering, software delivery, and intelligent automation, and empowering its consultants and engineers with the technology in their daily work. Through the network, BCS Technology gains access to Anthropic's technical enablement and certification pathways through the Anthropic Partner Academy. For its clients, the partnership translates into faster delivery, deeper AI capability within every engagement, and outcomes that were previously out of reach for traditional consulting models."Anthropic has set the benchmark for what enterprise AI should be: frontier capability built with safety, reliability, and trust at its core," said Asim Salim, Chief Technology Officer at BCS Technology. "Our clients now access that capability through a team that understands their systems, their industries, and their region."More information about BCS Technology's services is available at www.bcstechnology.com.au About BCS TechnologyBCS Technology is an IT consulting and professional services firm serving enterprise clients across APAC, the Americas, and the Middle East. Founded in 2001 building technology for the aviation industry, where reliability is non-negotiable, the firm has since grown into a multi-industry partner for enterprises spanning financial services, telecommunications, retail, and beyond. From strategy and solution design through engineering and development, data, cloud, cybersecurity, AI, and managed services, BCS Technology partners with organisations at every stage of their technology journey. With delivery centres in the Philippines, Sri Lanka, and India, the firm combines deep expertise with emerging technology to help enterprises modernise, automate, and scale with confidence.About the Claude Partner NetworkThe Claude Partner Network is Anthropic's global program for organisations helping enterprises adopt and deploy Claude. Membership connects partners with Anthropic's enablement resources and places them within a directory where enterprise buyers can find firms with proven Claude implementation experience. More information is available at anthropic.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.