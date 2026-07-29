Fox Fire grows to 58,000 acres as Oregon State Fire Marshal task force assists with structure protection

Firefighters are working to protect homes and critical infrastructure today as the Fox Fire reached 58,049 acres with zero percent containment. To support local efforts, the Oregon State Fire Marshal has mobilized a task force through its immediate response system to protect the community of Huntington and nearby assets.

The fire, which began July 23 about 12 miles northeast of Huntington, spread significantly to the south on Monday. Embers crossed the Huntington Highway, starting a spot fire that required an immediate response from local volunteer departments and wildland crews. Firefighters successfully built a dozer line around the new activity to protect structures within the town.

Current Operations and Priorities: Structural protection remains the top priority today. Crews are focused on defending homes, powerlines, gas lines, and railroads in Huntington, along the Highway 84 corridor, and on Snake River Road.

Engines stationed along the Snake River are continuing mop-up operations to extinguish heat around residences and prevent the fire from rekindling. Fire managers plan to use existing roads and creeks to steer the fire's growth back toward Lookout Mountain.

Closures and Safety

Highway 84: The interstate was closed for several hours yesterday while crews built dozer lines near critical infrastructure. Motorists are urged to slow down as emergency vehicles are frequently using the right lanes and shoulders.

The interstate was closed for several hours yesterday while crews built dozer lines near critical infrastructure. Motorists are urged to slow down as emergency vehicles are frequently using the right lanes and shoulders. Road Closures: Snake River Road remains closed from Huntington to Richland.

remains closed from Huntington to Richland. Public Lands: The Bureau of Land Management has issued an emergency closure for all lands west of the Snake River.

The Bureau of Land Management has issued an emergency closure for all lands west of the Snake River. Airspace: A Temporary Flight Restriction is in place. Officials remind the public that unauthorized drone flights are illegal and will immediately ground all firefighting aircraft.

Evacuations and Weather Evacuation orders are in effect for areas impacted by the Fox Fire. Residents should follow all directions from the Baker County Sheriff’s Office.

Weather conditions remain challenging, with temperatures in the 90s and continued hot, dry conditions. Northwest winds are expected to persist, though no thunderstorms are in the immediate forecast. Smoke continues to impact air quality across eastern Oregon, and residents can monitor the latest updates through the official smoke outlook.

For the latest official updates, the public can visit the Fox Fire Inciweb page.