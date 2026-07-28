Wednesday, July 29, 2026
CANADA, July 28 - Note: All times local
11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will tour a housing site. He will be joined by the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith.
Note for media:
11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister, alongside the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, will announce new measures to accelerate homebuilding in Alberta.
Notes for media:
Open coverage
- Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
- Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m.
12:55 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit a canola farm and meet with farmers.
Note for media:
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