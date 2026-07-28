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Wednesday, July 29, 2026

CANADA, July 28 - Note: All times local

11:00 a.m. The Prime Minister will tour a housing site. He will be joined by the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith.

Note for media:

11:15 a.m. The Prime Minister, alongside the Premier of Alberta, Danielle Smith, will announce new measures to accelerate homebuilding in Alberta.

Notes for media:

  • Open coverage

  • Media wishing to cover the event are asked to contact media@pmo-cpm.gc.ca to confirm their attendance. Details on how to participate will be provided upon registration.
  • Media are asked to arrive no later than 10:15 a.m.

12:55 p.m. The Prime Minister will visit a canola farm and meet with farmers.

Note for media:

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Wednesday, July 29, 2026

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