No Lake Whatcom Impact from Sewage Discharge

Whatcom County Health and Community Services (WCHCS) was notified of a discovered wastewater discharge on the northwestern side of Lake Whatcom near the Agate Bay residential area. No wastewater entered the lake, and there is no risk to public health at this time. The wastewater discharge fix and site cleanup is underway. We appreciate the property owners and clean-up groups that are responding quickly to this incident.

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