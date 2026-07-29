E27 Safety Starts with Us: Inside Comanche...

In this episode of Nʉmʉ Tekwarʉ: The Comanche Talk Podcast, host Sarae Ticeahkie sits down with Comanche Nation Injury Prevention Director Brian Jones to discuss the services available through the Injury Prevention Program.

From free car seats and proper installation to smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, fire extinguishers, and community safety classes, Brian explains how the program works, who qualifies, and why injury prevention is about much more than responding after an accident.

He also shares details about the upcoming Child Passenger Safety Month event on September 3 and explains how the program serves both tribal members and the surrounding community through education.

Whether you're expecting a baby, raising young children, caring for elders, or simply looking to make your home safer, this episode offers valuable information for every household