Community Invited to Learn More About Magnolia Playfield Projects

Seattle Parks and Recreation (SPR) invites the community to preview design concepts, ask questions, and share feedback on two projects planned for Magnolia Playfield. Please join us to learn more about the Magnolia Playfield Play Area Renovation and the proposed Magnolia Playfield Skatedot. SPR will host two information sessions and encourages the community to participate.

Tuesday, July 28, 5:30-6:30 pm at Magnolia Community Center, 2530 34th Ave W.

Saturday, August 1, 10 am-12 pm, during Summerfest – find our both in front of Magnolia Community Center

The Magnolia Playfield Play Area Renovation project will replace the existing play area that has reached its 20-year life cycle. The project will provide new play equipment for ages 2 to 12, safety surfacing, and site furnishings. The existing art will remain in place.

The proposed Magnolia Playfield Skatedot is a community-initiated project envisioned as a multi-use facility compatible with skateboards, scooters, rollerblades, bicycles, and tricycles designed for beginner and intermediate users. The project is only funded through the design phase. During 2026, Grindline Skateparks will work with Magnolia Community Center Advisory Council and the community to produce a permit-ready design and construction documents.

For more information about the Playground Renovation please visit https://engageseattleparks.com/west-magnolia-playfield-playground-renovation or contact Tizai Mauto at Tizai.Mauto@seattle.gov.

For more information about the Skatedot Design please visit https://engageseattleparks.com/magnolia-neighborhood-skate-park-conceptual-design-study or contact Tim Reagan at magnoliaskatepark@gmail.com.