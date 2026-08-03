Prosodica and SymTrain Connect Behavioral Coaching With AI-Powered Agent Simulation

New integration brings evidence from real calls, targeted practice, and progress tracking into one contact center coaching workflow.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prosodica, a conversation intelligence and automated quality management platform for contact centers, and SymTrain, an AI-powered coaching and simulation platform, today announced an integration that connects coaching opportunities identified by Prosodica with targeted practice simulations in SymTrain. The joint workflow gives agents a way to practice specific skills and gives supervisors visibility into practice results and changes in targeted behaviors over time.Contact centers can often identify performance issues, but translating those findings into coaching that agents can practice and supervisors can measure remains difficult. The Prosodica and SymTrain partnership connects insight, coaching, and realistic practice in one measurable process.Prosodica gives supervisors evidence of coachable behaviors from real calls, helping them guide coaching and decide when an agent would benefit from additional practice. Through the new integration, relevant call examples inform targeted SymTrain simulations within the same coaching workflow. Completion is tracked in Prosodica so supervisors can follow improvement over time.“As automation handles more routine interactions, agents face a wider variety of situations, making effective coaching more important. By combining behavioral coaching with realistic simulation, Prosodica and SymTrain help agents build the fundamental communication skills they need to succeed,” said Mariano Tan, CEO of Prosodica.“Skill development takes more than telling an agent what to do differently. Agents need the opportunity to practice until a new behavior becomes natural. This integration makes that practice targeted, repeatable, and grounded in real customer interactions,” said Dan McCann, CEO and Chief Learning Officer of SymTrain.The partnership solution is available now to customers of Prosodica and SymTrain.About SymTrainSymTrain is an AI Coaching solution for contact centers that for the first time solves automatic and systematic training and targeted microlearning Coaching to global teams across captive and partner teams. Our clients achieve quick global benchmarking down to the agent level, cut screening by 50%, time to proficiency by up to 50%, and improve production agent performance, a standard deviation. Learn more at symtrain.com. About ProsodicaProsodica transforms contact center conversations into actionable business intelligence at scale. Founded in 2012, the company provides an AI-powered platform that analyzes call data and conversational dynamics to automate quality management, strengthen compliance, and enable behavioral coaching—helping clients improve coaching effectiveness by 40% and reduce contact volume by 15%. While traditional tools deliver metrics, Prosodica delivers evidence-backed answers. Learn more at prosodica.com.

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