APA to Host Public Information Session on Headquarters Project Updates

For Immediate Release: July 27, 2026

Contact:

Keith P. McKeever | Public Information Officer | Adirondack Park Agency

contact@apa.ny.gov | (518) 891-4050

RAY BROOK, NY – The Adirondack Park Agency (APA) invites the public to attend a public information session on the Agency’s proposed headquarters project in downtown Saranac Lake on Wednesday, Aug. 5, from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Harrietstown Town Hall.

The open-house style event will provide community members with an opportunity to learn more about the proposed project, view updated plans and renderings, ask questions, and share feedback with members of the project team.

Representatives from the Adirondack Park Agency, New York State Office of General Services (OGS), project architects and engineers, and other members of the consultant team who have been involved in planning and designing the project over the past three years will be available throughout the event to discuss the proposal and answer questions. The headquarters project includes the adaptive reuse of two historic Main Street buildings, construction of a new office building, and associated site improvements. The project is intended to provide a modern, accessible workplace while preserving historic character and enhance public access to the Saranac River. The project team continues to work closely with OGS, the New York State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO), the Village of Saranac Lake, and other project partners.

The public is encouraged to attend any time between 3-7 pm.

Event Details: What: Adirondack Park Agency Headquarters Information Session When: Wednesday, August 5th, 2026, 3-7 pm Where: Harrietstown Town Hall, 39 Main St., Saranac Lake, NY

Community members who are unable to attend the information session can visit the Agency's https://apa.ny.gov/headquarters-project.html online project dashboard, which will be updated on Aug. 5 with the latest project information, renderings, and supporting materials.

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