Indianapolis-Based Clinical Lab, Aria Diagnostics, Transforms Lab Billing through ‘Patient Advocacy Program’

Aria Diagnostics' new Patient Advocacy Program simplifies lab billing by providing upfront cost estimates, zero-interest payment plans, and dedicated support.

Having a person who will connect with my patients, explain their benefits in plain language, and walk them through options, lets us focus on patient care, not billing.” — Dr. Allan Mackay

INDIANAPOLIS, IN, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Aria Diagnostics is proud to announce the introduction of its new ‘ Patient Advocacy Program .’ This patient-first initiative simplifies clinical laboratory billing by increasing visibility of patient benefit coverage and payment options early and often.Laboratory test billing, like many aspects of medical billing, has become a guessing game for patients and providers. To accommodate this reality, large, national laboratories and benefits providers navigate the uncertainty through processing scale. They interact with patients in automated and overly efficient ways, leaving patients to decipher coverage limits, shifting deductibles, unexplainable denials, and confusing bills on their own.Aria Diagnostics’ Patient Advocacy Program is reversing this industry norm with more (not less) patient support services by combining on-site clinical teams with dedicated, field and office based advocates. The ‘Aria Advocates’ are armed with cutting-edge software to run patient benefit coverage and estimate service costs. They also have authority to offer financial assistance and payment programs for open balances in real time. This full-service integration of engaged US-based support staff, real-time benefits data, and practical zero-interest payment options is rarely available in the lab industry.“Patients are preoccupied by their bills at a time when their care should be top of mind,” said Vipin Adhlakha, President of Aria Diagnostics. “Our goal is to rebuild humanity and transparency into a part of healthcare that has historically lacked both.” This ‘missing link’ is a major source of frustration for Aria’s testing clinic clients who feel stuck in an impossible position providing quality medical care without compromising the financial well-being of a patient they've taken an oath to protect.Dr. Allan Mackay, Owner, Mackay Pain Clinic Bloomington and Terre Haute, IN shares this billing industry frustration. “I see patients every day who delay care because they're afraid of bills they can't predict or understand. For many people in our community, 'getting care' is 'going into debt,' and that fear keeps them from getting better. Having a person who will connect with my patients, explain their benefits in plain language, and walk them through options, lets us focus on patient care, not billing. For my patients, this program can’t start soon enough.”For more information on the Aria Patient Advocacy Program, email info@ariadxs.com or call 317-733-9454.About Aria Diagnostics: Aria Diagnostics is a clinical reference laboratory based in Indianapolis, Indiana providing comprehensive diagnostic testing, contract research, and laboratory management services. By utilizing state-of-the-art instrumentation and a patient-first operational model, Aria serves as a committed partner to healthcare providers nationwide.About MacKay Pain Clinic: MacKay Pain Clinic is a physician-owned pain management practice serving patients across southern and western Indiana from its locations in Bloomington and Terre Haute. Founded and operated by Dr. Allan Mackay, the clinic provides comprehensive, individualized pain care with an emphasis on treating each patient as a whole person rather than a diagnosis.

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