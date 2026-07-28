Resurfacing project to close Route 124 at U.S. 63 next week

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – The access of Missouri Route 124 at U.S. Route 63 in Boone County is scheduled to close for a short period next week for resurfacing work.

Construction crews working with the Missouri Department of Transportation plan to temporarily close the access of Route 124 at U.S. 63 to complete shoulder widening. In order to safely complete this work, crews will need to close the access between Route 124 and U.S. 63 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 3.

Motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route during the closure and should watch for crews and equipment in the area.

All work is weather permitting, and schedules are subject to change.

MoDOT asks all motorists to work with us by buckling up, putting your phone down, obeying all traffic signs, and slowing down and moving over in work zones.

For more information about MoDOT projects, traffic updates, or other transportation-related matters, please visit our Traveler Information Map at http://traveler.modot.org/ or call our 24-hour Customer Service Center at 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636). While at modot.org, sign up for work zone updates sent directly to your inbox. Information is also available 24/7 by connecting with us on social media:

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Take the Challenge! Buckle Up/Phone Down

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