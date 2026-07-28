Governor Hochul today provided an update on heavy rains and flooding that will primarily impact New York City, Long Island and the Hudson Valley and urged New Yorkers to exercise caution.

VIDEO: The event is available to stream on YouTube here and TV quality video is available here (h.264, mp4).

AUDIO: The Governor's remarks are available in audio form here.

A rush transcript of the Governor's remarks is available below: .

Before I take any questions, I want to update you on a potentially very dangerous weather situation heading our way this afternoon. We expect heavy rain and thunderstorms to cause flash flooding around the state. We expect two to five inches of rain, up to six inches in some areas, which is very dangerous. New York City, Long Island and [Hudson Valley] once again face the biggest threat. The threat is slightly lower in the Capital Region and the Hudson Valley, though. We're coordinating with local emergency management teams, absolutely preparing for the worst. This includes staging swift water rescue teams in case they're needed and deploying our resources everywhere we anticipate this to be most dangerous.

We're tracking it very closely. Flash flooding is extremely dangerous. It happens so fast — you blink and it's there. I'm asking New Yorkers to just follow some common sense precautions. Never attempt to walk or drive through the floodwaters. Despite the fact that you think you're invincible, you may not be. Also one foot of water can turn a vehicle into a boat and out of control, and they can sweep a vehicle away. If you have doubts, turn around. Don't drown. Keep your phone charged, emergency lights turned on, and you can sign up for real weather emergency tech alerts by texting your county or borough at 333111.

Monitor all the forecasts, weather watches, but certainly check on your neighbors and your friends to see if they need anything. So let's be safe, let's be careful, and let's take care of one another. Make sure your umbrella's working.