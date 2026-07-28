State Auditor Warns of Senior-Targeted Scams

Enterprise Staff | Livingstone Enterprise | July 28, 2026

Older Montanans are frequently targeted by perpetrators of financial abuse and fraud schemes, according to the office of Montana State Auditor James Brown.

“Fraudsters and scammers often target older Montanans because of their larger savings and retirement account balances, as well as their increased vulnerability due to social isolation, health issues, or unfamiliarity with emerging technologies like AI and cryptocurrency,” reads a press release from Brown’s office.

From 2020 to 2024, the number of older adults who reported losses of $100,000 or more in a fraud scheme increased almost sevenfold, according to the Federal Trade Commission.

Brown gave a talk at the Montana Department of Justice’s Elder Justice Summit in Kalispell on July 22. In his presentation, Brown urged Montanans to be on the lookout for signs of a scam, including perpetrators:

Pretending to be a trustworthy official or friend;

Offering to solve a problem or provide a prize;

Pressuring victims to act immediately;

Requesting payment in unusual ways (e.g. gift cards or cryptocurrency).

He also advised summit attendees about the most common types of elder fraud:

Romance scams | Perpetrator develops a fake romantic relationship with the victim, often preying on people who are lonely or isolated

Grandparent scams | Perpetrator poses as the victim’s grandchild or another loved one, requesting money for medical bills, legal services, or other urgent needs

Tech Support scams | Fake pop-up ads, calls, or text messages inform the intended victim of a problem with their computer or cellphone, connecting them to a perpetrator who requests payment to “fix” their device

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