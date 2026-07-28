Prepare for Hunting With These Summer Activities

WILDLIFEDEPARTMENT.COM Shotgun Training Education Program events are planned at several wildlife management areas during August and September to teach basic wing-shooting techniques. Register now because spaces are limited.

The remainder of this summer will bring ample opportunities to gain additional knowledge and prepare for this fall’s hunting seasons.

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation will offer hunter education classes and shotgun training events, along with the ninth-annual Deer Hunting Conference and Expo in collaboration with Oklahoma Hunters and Anglers. Other events of interest to hunters are also on the calendar.

SHOTGUN TRAINING EDUCATION PROGRAM (STEP)

STEP events provide instruction on shotgun shooting with a special emphasis on teaching basic wing-shooting techniques and fundamentals. One goal of STEP is to increase youth interest in wildlife conservation and outdoor activities.

For more than 30 years, STEP has worked to promote firearms safety, help hunters improve shooting and hunting skills, and recruit and retain hunters.

Dozens of STEP public shooting opportunities are offered every year. Make plans now to attend one of these scheduled sessions:

Aug. 2: Copan Wildlife Management Area.

Aug. 8: Atoka WMA.

Aug. 8: Texoma-Washita Arm WMA.

Aug. 15: Kaw WMA.

Aug. 29: Packsaddle WMA.

Aug. 29: Lexington WMA.

Sept. 12: Okmulgee WMA.

Sept. 26: Canton WMA.

Space is limited for each STEP session. To register, go to wildlifedepartment.com/education/hunter-ed and select “shooting event” in the “Type” field.

2026 DEER HUNTING CONFERENCE AND EXPO

Anyone of any skill level will learn something about deer hunting at the 2026 Deer Hunting Conference and Expo set for Saturday, Aug. 15, at Metro Tech Springlake Campus in Oklahoma City.

It will be a day of learning, conservation, fellowship, and improving your deer hunting success, brought to you by Oklahoma Hunters and Anglers (OHA) and the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.

Leading experts will conduct about 35 breakout sessions covering a diverse list of topics. Visit with industry experts and partners, nonprofit organizations, well-known hunting TV hosts, and vendors.

The first 300 attendees through the door will receive a one-year subscription to HuntStand PRO, a $34.99 value. The special code must be redeemed before Dec. 31, and is valid for new HuntStand subscriptions only.

Seating is limited, and early registration is advised. Individual registration is $50 at https://oklahomahuntersandanglers.org/events. Attendees will have access to any of the sessions, lunch, door prize tickets, and a one-year membership in Oklahoma Hunters and Anglers. Thousands of dollars in raffle prizes and door prizes will be awarded.

The conference kicks off at 7:30 a.m. and closes at 5:30 p.m. at 1900 Springlake Drive in Oklahoma City. Go to https://oklahomahuntersandanglers.org to view the tentative schedule.

HUNTER EDUCATION CLASSES

Even though Oklahoma’s hunter education course can be completed free online at the student’s own pace, many folks prefer the experience of a live classroom setting with instructors. ODWC offers many classes across the state during the summer months before hunting seasons open.

Anyone from age 10 to 30 who wishes to hunt without an apprentice-designated license must get hunter education-certified (unless exempt). Youths age 9 younger may take the hunter education course but are ineligible for testing and certification, and must hunt as an apprentice.

More than 40 in-person classes are scheduled during August and September in locations spanning the state. But class space is limited, and registration is required through your Go Outdoors Oklahoma account.

To see a list of free classes and register to attend, go to license.gooutdoorsoklahoma.com/Event/EventsHome.aspx and select “hunter education course” in the “Type” field.

ALL ABOUT BLACK BEARS

Join senior wildlife biologist Matt Hensley of ODWC to discover how black bears, once nearly absent from the state, have made a powerful return to the forests and rugged landscapes of southeastern Oklahoma.

“Black Bears of Oklahoma: Comeback, Conservation and Coexistence” will begin at noon Aug. 8 at REI Oklahoma City, 1731 Belle Isle Blvd. It’s free to attend, but registration is required. Go to license.gooutdoorsoklahoma.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=116626.

Outdoor lovers and hunters alike will find useful information in this presentation. Hensley plans to reveal what makes the habitat uniquely suited to the species’ recovery, the science driving modern bear management, and the realities of people and bears sharing the same spaces. Learn practical, real-world strategies for living responsibly in bear country.

SHOOTING CLINIC FOR GIRLS

Outdoor Mentors Inc., wildHERness, and Red Dirt Sisters Women on the Wing are partnering to provide an introductory clinic to prepare girls ages 11-17 for upcoming hunting seasons.

This is the first event of several planned each month focusing on a different hunting experience, giving girls the chance to explore a variety of outdoor pursuits. Organizers are seeking participants who will commit to attend the additional monthly activities.

Firearms will be provided, but girls may bring their own in good condition.

The clinic will start at 8 a.m. Aug. 15 at Clinton Gun Club, 10200 N. Airport Road. It is limited to 10 girls, and all must complete a hunter education course to be eligible. To register, go to license.gooutdoorsoklahoma.com/Event/ViewEvent.aspx?id=116574.

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ODWC maintains an Outdoor Calendar of events offered by the agency or submitted from outside sources. To view the calendar, go to license.gooutdoorsoklahoma.com/Event/Calendar.aspx. To submit an outdoors-related event to ODWC’s Outdoor Calendar, go to wildlifedepartment.com/outdoorok/calendar-entry-form.