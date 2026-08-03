Artwork Due Aug. 31 in Waterfowl Stamp Design Contest

Image ANDY REAGO, CHRISSY McCLARREN/FLICKR CC-BY2 The white-fronted goose is the selected subject for the 2027-28 Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp Design Contest. Entries are due Aug. 31.

The entry deadline is only weeks away for the 45th annual Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp Design Competition. Artwork must be delivered to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation headquarters in Oklahoma City by 4:30 p.m. the final Friday in August, or shipped and postmarked by Aug 31.

The winning artwork will adorn the 2027-28 Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp, which is sold to state waterfowl hunters and stamp collectors nationwide, with revenue used to fund waterfowl conservation efforts across the state.

This year’s selected subject is the white-fronted goose, also known as the specklebelly, which migrates through Oklahoma each fall and winter.

Artists from anywhere are eligible to enter Oklahoma's contest. To register, click here. A $20 entry fee helps defray shipping costs to return entries to the artists.

For complete rules including instructions for entering, go to wildlifedepartment.com/hunting/resources/waterfowl/duck-stamp-program.