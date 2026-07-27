The Florida Bar launches website, guide for voters

Voters are encouraged to visit The Vote’s in Your Court at TheVotesinYourCourt.com.

(Created by DB Graphics with AI)

With the 2026 general election rapidly approaching, The Florida Bar has updated its resources to assist voters with the state’s merit retention and judicial election processes, including The Vote’s in Your Court website and the Guide for Florida Voters.

This website and guide are aimed at making the Bar’s voter education tools and resources more engaging, relevant and accessible for Florida voters and community and civic groups.

The voting resources include TheVotesInYourCourt.com, an updated landing page, and an improved printable voting guide.

Unlike in many states, Florida’s appellate judges and Supreme Court justices are not chosen in contested elections but rather retained after appointment by a merit retention process in which voters are asked the yes or no question on the general election ballot of whether each jurist should be retained in office.

Key features of the updated resources include:

• Commonly asked questions about Florida merit retention.

• Videos explaining judicial elections and the merit retention process.

• Engaging infographics that break down complex judicial concepts and Florida’s Court System.

The Florida Bar plays a crucial role in fostering civic education and awareness, particularly regarding merit retention and the judiciary’s impartiality and independence.

Voters are encouraged to visit The Vote’s in Your Court at TheVotesinYourCourt.com to access the new resources and ensure that they are prepared for the Nov. 3 general election.

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