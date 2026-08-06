Pulitzer winner David Finkel to keynote JALA Equal Justice Awards

David Finkel/Photo credit: Lucian Perkins

Best-selling author and Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist David Finkel will deliver the keynote address at Jacksonville Area Legal Aid’s 24th Equal Justice Awards September 24 at the Jacksonville Public Library.

A longtime reporter for The Washington Post, Finkel received the Pulitzer Prize for Explanatory Reporting and has covered conflicts around the world. His books, The Good Soldiers and Thank You for Your Service, offer an unflinching look at the realities of combat and the often-overlooked struggles veterans face as they transition home.

JALA’s Equal Justice Awards features the presentation of the Robert J. Beckham Equal Justice Award, named for a former JALA board member and longtime supporter. It is bestowed on a person or organization who has notably promoted the cause of equal justice for low-income residents of Northeast Florida.

The 2026 honorees are JALA’s partners in the Florida Veterans Legal Helpline, which provides veterans throughout Florida with a single point of entry to free civil legal assistance at 866-486-6161.

This Florida Veterans Legal Helpline was launched in 2019 through a collaboration among the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs, legal aid organizations, volunteer attorneys, and the private bar, and JALA. Since then, the telephone helpline has directed thousands of veterans to help overcoming legal challenges involving housing, financial security, family stability, consumer protection, estate planning, and access to earned benefits. By removing barriers to justice and building a coordinated statewide network of legal assistance, the helpline has strengthened families, promoted stability, and empowered veterans to move forward with dignity and hope.

“The great thing about the helpline is that veterans all over Florida can be connected to help with a simple phone call,” said JALA President and CEO Jim Kowalski. “Here in Northeast Florida, JALA has a strong referral network with military and veterans’ organizations through our Veterans Legal Services Unit, but in many Florida communities, especially in rural areas where as many as a third of Florida veterans live, help can be harder to find. The Florida Veterans Legal Helpline can really be a lifeline for these veterans.”