Live Photo Wall Turns Wedding Receptions Into a Shared Experience, No App Needed

Guests scan the Fotelya QR poster and their photos appear on the live photo wall on the venue screen

Guests scan a QR code and their photos appear on the venue screen seconds later. No app, no account, guidance in 17 languages, EU-hosted under GDPR.

PARIS, FRANCE, July 29, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wedding entertainment is shifting from the dance floor to the big screen. Fotelya , a Paris-based photo-sharing service, lets wedding guests send their photos to a live photo wall projected in the reception venue, seconds after they are taken, without installing any app.The mechanics are deliberately simple. Couples print a QR poster and place it on the tables. Guests scan the code with their phone camera, pick the photos and videos they want to share, and the shared album grows in real time. On the venue screen, incoming pictures appear as an animated wall with polaroid, mosaic or cinematic layouts. When the first dance starts, the whole room is on the wall."The live wall changes the energy of a reception," says the Fotelya team. "Guests stop being spectators. They see their own photos appear on screen within seconds, so they keep shooting, laughing and sharing all night. The couple wakes up with hundreds of photos they would never have collected otherwise."Because everything runs in the browser, the barrier to entry is near zero: no app download, no account creation for guests, and grandparents participate as easily as teenagers. The interface guides guests in 17 languages, which matters for international weddings.Organizers keep control. A built-in moderation queue lets couples or their wedding planner approve pictures before they reach the screen. Data is hosted exclusively in the European Union under GDPR, and the full album can be downloaded in one click after the event.The service also ships with a suite of free printable stationery generators: QR posters, place cards, menus and seating charts , designed in matching styles so the paper on the tables matches the wall on the screen. A free trial lets couples test the complete experience, live wall included, before the wedding day.For photographers, wedding planners and venues, a white-label option lets professionals offer the live wall to their clients under their own brand.About FotelyaFotelya is a Paris-based service for sharing event photos through QR codes: guests scan, upload, and relive the moment on a live photo wall, with no app and no account. Data is hosted in the European Union in full GDPR compliance. Fotelya supports weddings, birthdays, corporate events and family celebrations in 17 languages.

Live wedding photo wall: guests scan a QR code and their photos appear on screen in real time

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