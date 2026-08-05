Rep. Martin announces August Office Hours

State Rep. David Martin invites residents to meet with him during his upcoming office hours in Grand Blanc and Davison.

Local office hours are an opportunity for residents to meet face-to-face with Rep. Martin to share their thoughts, questions, and concerns. The meetings are open to the public, and no appointment is necessary to attend.

Rep. Martin will be available Tuesday, August 18, at the following times and locations:

10:30 a.m. to Noon at Grand Blanc Senior Center, 12632 Pagels Dr, Grand Blanc, MI 48439

1:00 to 2:30 p.m. at John’s Pizzeria, 9010 Davison Rd, Davison, MI 48423

Anyone who is unable to attend can share their thoughts or set up another meeting by calling (517) 373-0826 or emailing [email protected].