For Immediate Release Setell Opens Early Access: AI Quoting With Pricing Intelligence for Small Businesses

Quote It. Send It. Win the Work.

The quoting tool that learns from your own pricing and drafts quotes that match how your business works, launching globally in the QuickBooks marketplace

"We've harnessed revenue intelligence for the owner-operator. The new era of AI works best when it's tied directly to what matters: winning more business, profitability, and growing your company."” — Andrew Jacob, Founder & CEO

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today Setell launches early access to its AI quoting platform for small businesses, including the pricing intelligence at its core — Setell is available today across 5+ Intuit Quickbooks markets.

Quoting is among the highest-stakes and least-supported activities in a small business. More than 50% of the quotes businesses send never convert — declined, deferred, never answered — and each one takes 30 minutes or more to assemble, work that routinely pushes into nights and weekends. Every quote starts from scratch, and the business learns nothing from the jobs it loses.

Setell's key offering centers on a capability the company calls Pricing Memory. Rather than producing generic AI estimates, Setell learns a business's

quoting, estimating, and pricing patterns from its own history, past quotes, and customer relationships, and shows the source behind every number it proposes. Setell observes the full path from quote to close — it learns which patterns drive the most wins and conversion for a specific business, and sharpens with every quote sent.

"Revenue operations, data science, and win optimization have always belonged to the big guys with armies of analysts," said Andrew Jacob, founder of Setell. "We've harnessed this for the owner-operator. We're in a new era of AI, and it works best when it's tied directly to what matters most: winning more business, driving profitably, and growing your company."

Built for the owner-operators of 1–50 person shops, trades, and services businesses including HVAC, landscaping, construction, and machine shops. Setell drafts a quote from an customer requests in about 30 seconds, handles revisions as clean new versions, follows up, and syncs the resulting invoice back into QuickBooks. It is available now at setell.ai/try, or in the Intuit QuickBooks marketplace with no credit card required.

Most tech companies reserve their strongest capabilities for the higher tiers, while Setell's free tier includes a complete product. "A four-person operation needs us the most, because they're in a growth phase where profitability and having access to the best tools drives the most impact. They're exactly who can least afford the cost and we want to help them out," Jacob said. "You get all of it. As you grow, we want to grow with you."

Quotes go out in the operator's own template and branding. Customers review, approve, or ask questions from their phone through a shared deal room.

Setell is available across three surfaces — a web application, an MCP-compatible AI assistant so users can work directly out of Claude, OpenAi, or their other favorite AI platform, and mobile.

Availability

Setell is available today in the Intuit Quickbooks App Store across 5 global markets, and at setell.ai/try, launching soon in Google Play, the Apple App Store, and more coming soon!

Meet Setell: A Smart Quoting App That Saves You Time & Money

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