Harden Enterprise Services LLC Wins First Prime TxDOT Contract

Former community organizers clear tough state prequalification and bonding requirements to lead a $100K+ infrastructure project in Angelina County

This contract proves that rural, veteran owned businesses can lead major infrastructure projects while creating jobs and opportunities right here in East Texas.” — Clyde Harden Jr.

COLDSPRING, TX, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Harden Enterprise Services LLC , a certified Texas enterprise specializing in disaster recovery, infrastructure maintenance, and community development, today announced the award of its first major prime government contract with the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT).The contract (Control No. 6490-75-001, Project RMC-A00217692) covers tree trimming and brush removal along the US Highway 59 corridor and surrounding state routes in Angelina County. Winning the competitive award marks a major turning point for the company, moving it from subcontractor to prime contractor overseeing direct state-level infrastructure work.The milestone caps a 14-year journey for founders Clyde E. Harden Jr. and Tonya Harden. What began in 2010 as a local Thanksgiving community feast at a Coldspring community center grew, through major regional crises including the 2017 floods and historic winter freezes, into a full-scale disaster recovery operation serving San Jacinto County and the broader Deep East Texas region."For years, small rural businesses in East Texas have had to eat off the crumbs of major outside contractors," said Clyde E. Harden Jr., co-founder and managing partner of Harden Enterprise Services LLC. "Winning our first prime contract proves that local, veteran-owned enterprises have the structure, compliance, and capacity to lead state infrastructure projects. This contract isn't just about tree trimming — it's about creating jobs, building local workforce capacity, and showing our community that slow, rooted growth leads to lasting economic freedom."To qualify for prime TxDOT projects valued at $100,000 or more, Harden Enterprise Services LLC had to meet strict state and federal requirements. The company completed TxDOT's formal prequalification process, secured 100% performance and payment bonds, registered in the state's Integrated Contractor Exchange system, and met DHS E-Verify and self-performance standards.Through partnerships with the late San Jacinto County Emergency Manager Judy Eaton and organizations such as the San Jacinto County Outreach Coalition, the Hardens have previously helped repair more than 300 disaster-damaged homes and coordinated pro bono case management across East Texas.By navigating federal compliance standards, meeting the state's HUB (Historically Underutilized Business) criteria, and building a community arm through The Lion's Den Small Business Community, the Hardens have created a model for how rural entrepreneurs can grow from grassroots beginnings into prime government contractors."We've gone from living in our church and searching for opportunities to directing major projects that directly impact Texas roadways and safety," said Tonya Harden. "Our goal now is to use this momentum to bring more local workers into the fold and help other minority- and veteran-owned small businesses across East Texas pull up their own chair to the table."Work on the TxDOT Angelina County maintenance project will proceed under state specifications, keeping rights-of-way clear and emergency routes ready along US 59, SH 63, and surrounding corridors.About Harden Enterprise Services LLC Harden Enterprise Services LLC is an East Texas-based prime contractor specializing in disaster restoration right-of-way maintenance , and infrastructure support services. Founded by Clyde E. Harden Jr. and Tonya Harden, the company is committed to operational integrity, community economic empowerment, and resilient infrastructure development across Texas.Media Contact Clyde E. Harden Jr. and Tonya Harden Harden Enterprise Services LLC Phone: (936) 653-4526 Email: admin@heservices-llc.com Website: heservices-llc.com Coldspring, Texas 77331

HE Disasters Restoration Debris Clean Up Team.

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