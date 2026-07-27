McKee Administration Announces Incentives for Economic Development Projects Across Rhode Island

Rhode Island Commerce Board Awards nearly $3 million in Main Street and Site Readiness incentives to support business growth, local municipalities, and developers throughout the state.

Providence, R.I. – July 27, 2026 – Governor Dan McKee, Chair of the Rhode Island Commerce Board, announced that the Board awarded nearly $3 million in Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund and Site Readiness Program incentives to 24 projects throughout the state, supporting business growth, local municipalities, and developers.

“Strong communities are built by investing in the places where people live, work, shop, and visit,” said Governor McKee. “These awards will help invigorate communities and strengthen local economies—ensuring Rhode Island is well-positioned for current and future growth.”

“Strategic investments in site readiness and main street commercial districts help lay the groundwork for economic growth across our state,” said Secretary of Commerce Stefan Pryor. “These awards are advancing projects that further strengthen our economy and create stronger, more vibrant communities for our businesses and residents.”

Main Street Awards

Six projects in four municipalities will receive grants through the Main Street RI Streetscape Improvement Fund totaling $929,100. The Main Street program aims to enhance the vitality and economic potential of Rhode Island’s commercial districts. Grants are provided to projects that improve the appearance, accessibility, and overall appeal of “Main Street” areas.

Bristol | $105,500 | Design of transportation and public infrastructure plans with a focus on curbing traffic and improving safety for sidewalks, crossings, bicycle access, and general traffic flow on and around the Franklin Street area.

North Smithfield | $145,600 | Improvements to pedestrian experience, safety, and aesthetic appeal of the North Smithfield Public Library area.

Pawtucket | $300,000 | Site-specific improvements of a 3,600-square-foot, 185-seat full-service restaurant and bar with an open kitchen, outdoor dining, and modern commercial infrastructure within the ground floor of the Dexter Street Commons mixed use development.

Providence | $110,000 | Restoring the La Pigna Arch at the entrance of Atwells Avenue on Federal Hill in Providence.

Providence Improvement District | $68,000 | Transformation of 19 vacant storefront window spaces into engaging assets, including window graphics, QR codes, and branding elements.

Thayer Street District Management Authority | $200,000 | Installation of lights, murals, and improved nighttime safety measures designed to increase foot traffic and support tourism in the Providence Thayer Street corridor.

Site Readiness Awards

Additionally, 18 projects received $2,030,950 through the Site Readiness Program. The Site Readiness Program provides flexible funding to municipalities and developers in tackling site specific challenges and advancing local development goals.

66 Libera Street | Cranston | $149,000 | Build-out and renovation of 66 Libera St. which will serve as the new headquarters of Del's Lemonade & Refreshments, Inc.

170 Main Street Revitalization and Re-Use | Westerly | $75,000 | Architecture, engineering, and permitting-related services required to advance construction of a 2 unit residential mixed-use building with office space and warehouse functionality.

701 Dexter Street Resiliency & Revitalization Initiative | Central Falls | $100,000 | Conversion of the deteriorating City-owned parking facility at 701 Dexter Street into a modern, resilient, and environmentally sustainable public asset through site preparation, demolition, green-infrastructure upgrades, and public-realm improvements that will strengthen the Dexter Street commercial corridor and support long-term economic activity, safety, accessibility, and climate resilience.

715R Branch Ave | Providence | $75,000 | Site-specific architectural, engineering, permitting, and predevelopment work required to advance the adaptive reuse project into permitting, financing, and the construction readiness phase.

3110 West Shore Road Redevelopment | Warwick | $40,000 | Demolition, site clearing, and preparation work to ready the site for new construction, enabling the Warwick Housing Authority to move a shovel-ready affordable housing project into development.

Axelrod Historic Sign Restoration Project | Providence | $75,000 | Restoration and preservation of the historic Axelrod sign on Weybosset Street through stabilization, restoration of metal, and lighting components.

Cathedral Square Revitalization Project | Providence | $125,000 | Final engineering, design, and permitting work needed to advance Cathedral Square from conceptual planning to shovel-ready construction as part of the City’s broader public-space modernization initiative.

Centredale Village Commerce District Street Light Replacement Project | North Providence | $392,950 | Replacement of 101 dilapidated streetlights in Centredale Village with new energy-efficient ones, while repurposing the working fixtures for nearby Marieville to boost regional safety and revitalization.

City of Central Falls Parking Plan | Central Falls | $60,000 | Development of a comprehensive, data-driven parking plan that evaluates current and future parking needs, identifies opportunities for improved land use and mobility, and establishes modern policies to support economic development, housing production, transportation efficiency, and urban planning.

Clear River Industrial Site Readiness and BioChar Pilot Project | Burrillville | $25,000 | Creation of a fully permitted, shovel‑ready industrial parcel that enables the development of a biochar manufacturing facility, supporting local waste‑diversion needs and advancing Rhode Island’s clean‑energy and carbon‑reduction goals.

The Envision School at 218 Blackstone | Providence | $60,000 | Site-specific preparation and utility-improvement work required to bring the 218 Blackstone parcel to a fully developable condition, enabling the $35.2 million school construction project to break ground on schedule.

Woonsocket Facade Revitalization Project | Woonsocket | $265,000 | Façade restoration including installation of new doors, windows, and sidings of buildings on Court Street – Main Street.

RIBC | Burrillville | $100,000 | Engineering, environmental due diligence, and permitting required to subdivide a 6.25‑acre industrial parcel on Clear River Drive and deliver a shovel‑ready site for a biochar manufacturing facility that will convert local scrap wood into a carbon‑negative product aligned with state clean‑energy and waste‑diversion goals.

Shannock Mill Project, LLC | Richmond | $94,000 | Site preparation and redevelopment design work essential to moving the project from environmental cleanup into construction of new housing, public space, and adaptive-reuse commercial areas.

Sincere Health Community Wellness & Youth Development Center | West Warwick | $40,000 | Interior build-out, code-compliance upgrades, and essential structural, electrical, plumbing, and accessibility improvements needed to prepare the space for community programming and long-term public use.

The Town Dock | Narragansett | $100,000 | Installation of a brand-new plate freezer, cooler, and freezer that will increase freezing and storage capacity to 7 million pounds of fish.

Town of Warren Economic Development Implementation Plan | Warren | $100,000 | Advancement of a redevelopment strategy focused on adaptive reuse of underutilized and historic properties on Main Street and Water Street.

Woonsocket Main Street Corridor | Woonsocket | $155,000 | Improvements for walkability, corridor lighting, and visibility to support future housing.

More information on the Main Street and Site Readiness programs can be found at commerceri.com.

Contact: Giselle Mahoney

(401) 545-0626

giselle.mahoney.ctr@commerce.ri.gov