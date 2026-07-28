Novarm Releases DipTrace 5.3 With Interactive Editing and Native XML Projects

DipTrace 5.3 PCB design software: interactive editing across PCB layouts and native XML projects.

Novarm's PCB design software now moves traces, vias and components out of the way automatically, and stores schematics and boards as XML for version control.

Buy it once. Own it forever.” — Novarm Ltd.

OBUKHIVKA, UKRAINE, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Novarm Ltd. has released DipTrace 5.3, a major update to its PCB design software that introduces interactive editing across PCB layouts and native XML projects for version-controlled hardware development.Editing an existing PCB often means manually re-routing neighboring objects after even a small design change. In DipTrace 5.3, moving a trace, via, pad, mounting hole, copper shape or the board outline pushes the surrounding objects aside automatically, with design rules enforced continuously as the engineer works.Another major addition is the new native XML project format . Unlike traditional binary project files, XML projects are human-readable and work naturally with Git and other version control systems. Hardware teams can compare revisions, review meaningful differences between commits, and maintain complete project history using standard development workflows.DipTrace 5.3 also introduces database-powered component search with instant preview, Mouser supplier integration, batch assembly tracking in the interactive HTML Bill of Materials, QR code generation, a new monospaced vector font, and improved DXF import and export.The update is available free of charge to all DipTrace 5.x users. DipTrace continues to be offered under a perpetual license: purchase once and keep using the software indefinitely, with no subscription and no annual renewal fees.DipTrace 5.3 is available now. A fully functional 30-day trial can be downloaded at:The complete list of new features is available at:See interactive editing in action:About Novarm Ltd.Founded in 2002, Novarm Ltd. develops DipTrace, professional schematic capture and PCB design software used by more than 30,000 engineers in over 50 countries — from independent designers to Fortune 500 companies working in aerospace, defense, medical, industrial and embedded electronics. The software has been continuously developed and supported by the same core team since its first release.

Interactive editing in DipTrace 5.3: traces, vias and components move out of the way automatically

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