Opkalla Among the First Microsoft CSPs to Achieve the Microsoft Support Services Designation

The Microsoft Solutions Partner for Support Services designation recognizes Opkalla's commitment to delivering high-quality support and positive customer outcomes.

New designation validates Opkalla's commitment to delivering world-class Microsoft support and customer service.

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opkalla, a Tier-1 Microsoft Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), today announced it has achieved the Microsoft Support Services Designation, becoming one of the first CSPs to earn this distinction. The designation publicly verifies that an IT or Cloud Solution Provider meets rigorous, independently audited standards for customer support, case management, and issue resolution.

The Microsoft Support Services Designation recognizes partners that demonstrate the readiness and capability to deliver high-quality support services for customers using Microsoft cloud solutions. According to Microsoft, partners must complete a comprehensive evaluation process that includes assessments of support performance, customer satisfaction, technical capabilities, and operational readiness.

For clients, the designation reinforces three key advantages:

Microsoft-Verified Support: Opkalla's support organization has been evaluated against established standards for customer support delivery, providing clients with confidence that they are working with a trusted Microsoft partner.

Faster Resolution of Critical Issues: Through enhanced access to Microsoft support resources and escalation pathways, Opkalla helps customers navigate complex Microsoft support challenges more efficiently, minimizing disruption to business operations.

Consistent and Accountable Service: The designation reflects Opkalla's commitment to maintaining strong customer service practices, case management processes, and technical expertise across its support organization.

"We take customer support very seriously here,” John Fread, Microsoft Practice Director at Opkalla, said. “In a recent survey, our Microsoft CSP clients rated our support 4.96 out of 5, with 97% giving us a 5-star rating. That feedback reflects the team and processes we've built over the years. We're proud to present Opkalla as one of the first CSPs to achieve the Microsoft Support Services Designation."

The achievement further strengthens Opkalla's position as a trusted Microsoft advisor, helping organizations simplify licensing, optimize cloud investments, strengthen security, and successfully adopt Microsoft technologies.

Any IT teams interested in leveraging Opkalla as a Microsoft CSP, specifically those concerned with implementing Microsoft Azure solutions, can get started in three simple steps at https://www.opkalla.com/register-opkalla-microsoft-partner.

For more information, interested business leaders can send a message using the form at https://opkalla.com/contact.

About Opkalla

Opkalla helps their clients navigate the confusion in the technology marketplace and choose the solution that is right for their business. They work alongside IT teams to design, procure, implement and support the most complex IT solutions without an agenda or technology bias. Opkalla was founded around the belief that IT professionals deserve better, and is guided by their core values: trust, transparency, and speed. For more information, visit https://opkalla.com/ or follow them on LinkedIn.

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