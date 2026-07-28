The Palm Holdings LTD

Palm Holdings Launches $300M Secured CLN Programme on SIX Swiss Exchange

ABU DHABI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates — 27th July 2026 Palm Holdings Ltd , an integrated precious metals company headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM) , today announced that its institutional Private Placement Credit Linked Note (CLN) programme has completed its insurance-backed credit enhancement process and is now available for subscription under its secured structure.Programme OverviewThe first tranche of the programme, comprising a USD 10 million issuance, is now open for subscription, with the same approved structure available to scale up to a total programme size of USD 300 million.The Notes are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, are eligible for settlement through recognised international securities settlement infrastructure including Euroclear, and provide institutional investors with exposure to Palm Holdings’ integrated precious metals platform.Institutional Credit Enhancement Through A- Rated Insurance StructureThe Palm Holdings CLN benefits from an insurance-backed credit enhancement structure supported by a Credit Risk Insurance Policy with an A- (Excellent) rated insurance capacity, fully reinsured by Best Meridian Insurance Company, as rated by AM Best.The insurance structure forms a key component of the transaction framework and is designed to provide additional credit support to investors, subject to the terms and conditions of the policy.Connecting Precious Metals Infrastructure with Global Capital MarketsPalm Holdings has developed an integrated precious metals platform through its operating subsidiaries:Palm Gold Refinery FZE (PGR) — one of the leading precious metals refineries in the UAE; andSEC Jewellery LLC — one of the UAE’s leading precious metals trading companies, with trading relationships and market access across the Middle East, India, Hong Kong, Cyprus and Bulgaria.The group operates across the precious metals value chain, including sourcing, refining, trading and hedging activities.Over recent years, Palm Holdings has continued to invest in strengthening its operational capabilities, including expanding refining capacity and increasing throughput, while building institutional-grade infrastructure to support its growth.Supporting Global Demand for Precious MetalsThe launch of the secured CLN programme comes at a time of increasing institutional interest in real assets, commodities and precious metals as investors seek diversified exposure to strategic resources and alternative asset classes.Through the SIX-listed structure, Palm Holdings aims to provide professional investors with access to a UAE-based precious metals platform supported by enhanced institutional documentation and securities infrastructure.Leadership CommentaryManit M. Shah, Group CEO said:“The completion of our secured CLN structure represents an important milestone in Palm Holdings’ evolution as we continue to build an institutional-grade precious metals platform from the UAE. The combination of our operating capabilities, international market presence, SIX Swiss Exchange listing infrastructure and insurance-backed credit enhancement provides investors with a differentiated opportunity to participate in the growth of the precious metals sector.”Prof Dr. Patrick Pilati, added:"Global investors are increasingly seeking exposure to real assets, commodities and alternative investment opportunities supported by robust governance and institutional frameworks. Palm Holdings’ secured CLN structure reflects the growing connection between physical commodity platforms and international capital markets."About Palm Holdings LtdPalm Holdings Ltd is a UAE-based integrated precious metals company headquartered in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). Through its subsidiaries, Palm Holdings operates across refining, trading and risk management activities in gold, silver and other precious metals.The company manages an integrated bullion value chain spanning sourcing, refining, trading and global market distribution, connecting UAE-based precious metals infrastructure with international markets.

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