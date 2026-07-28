QuarqAI Brings Partner Ecosystem Intelligence Platform to Market

Agent Q + QuarqAI Dashboard QuarqAI Founder Chris Messina Enjoying the New Launch QuarqAI Founder Chris Messina Enjoying Some Rare Downtime

Neurodivergent-built platform turns previously invisible partner value into defensible capital decisions.

We built QuarqAI to make invisible partner value measurable, defensible, and actionable, so leaders can confidently decide where to invest.” — Chris Messina, Founder + CEO, QuarqAI

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- QuarqAI announced today that its partner ecosystem intelligence platform is operational and ready for market, with flagship accounts already onboarding.Created by a neurodivergent team whose pattern recognition challenged traditional partner measurement, QuarqAI solves a problem spreadsheets, QBRs, and surveys cannot: proving what an ecosystem is worth, what it costs, whether its value is durable, and where value is leaking.QuarqAI connects to existing business systems and continuously measures Total Partner Value, capital efficiency, structural health, and two-way value exchange. Automated monitoring detects partner disengagement and produces board-ready reporting grounded in confirmed data and clearly disclosed inference.The result is a defensible capital decision: invest, maintain, constrain, or reallocate.Learn more at quarq.ai.

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