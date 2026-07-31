tendata ai

SHANGHAI, CHINA, July 31, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- n the current surge of AI adoption, many international trade professionals have tried using large language models like ChatGPT and Gemini to identify sales leads. A common frustration has emerged: the companies these models recommend often don't match real business needs. Large models tend to surface the industry's top-tier companies — brands with established supplier and buyer networks — leaving the small and mid-sized suppliers, who most need new customers, largely invisible.Why does this happen?Large language models rely primarily on publicly available internet data. The stronger a company's brand presence online, the more likely it will appear in AI search results. Conversely, many small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs) that are prime targets for business development are overlooked. At the same time, another rich source of trade information — official import export data from national government websites — typically does not publish company-level contact details. While customs statistics are useful for macro market and industry analysis, they don't provide the granular, contactable leads sales teams need.How is Tendata AI different from general-purpose LLMs for lead generation?（1）Building contact listsTendata AI integrates three data sources: trade data, commercial/company records, and internet data. Unlike generic LLMs, Tendata combines company profiles with detailed transactional trade data from the Tendata trade intelligence platform to generate targeted buyer and supplier lists. By inputting your company profile and your desired customer scale, Tendata AI searches these lists and produces qualified prospects matched to your product focus — making downstream outreach far more precise.（2）Product-level customer analysisTendata reveals live trade activity for potential customers, showing exactly what they import and export. This verified, transactional data lets users quickly decide whether a company is a direct fit. It also uncovers opportunities that generic web scraping misses — for example, buyers interested in a byproduct or related SKU. Tendata's “related products” functionality highlights upstream and downstream companies that are realistic prospects. General LLMs and search engines only pull information from corporate websites; when a firm's product details aren't published online (or the company has no site), LLMs must infer likely product flows, which reduces accuracy.（3）Outreach and sales messagingTendata AI can auto-generate personalized outreach emails based on a user's company profile and each prospect's trade history. Tendata also supplies decision-maker contact emails and supports sending outreach directly to those inboxes, tracking open and reply rates, and iterating follow-up messages based on replies. The workflow is one click away. By contrast, LLMs like Claude can help draft messages from fragmented public information but cannot reliably generate outreach tailored to verified trade behavior, nor can they deliver messages to verified decision-makers — which lowers conversion rates.ConclusionFor international trade teams focused on scalable, data-driven customer acquisition, Tendata AI bridges the gap between broad internet-based AI and the verified transactional intelligence buyers and sellers need. By combining trade records, commercial data, and internet signals, Tendata delivers more accurate prospect lists, clearer product-fit analysis, and higher-probability outreach at scale.About TendataTendata is a global trade intelligence platform serving importers and exporters worldwide. By leveraging real and verified import export data, Tendata helps businesses identify market trends, quickly discover potential buyers and suppliers, and access verified customer contact information.Tendata AI is one of the company's core solutions. Unlike general-purpose AI tools that mainly rely on large language models, Tendata AI integrates customs statistics with company-level trade history data. It enables businesses to generate accurate buyer and supplier lists, while providing one-click analysis of global market trends and opportunities. Tendata AI can also automatically create personalized sales outreach emails, send them to verified decision-makers' email addresses, and track engagement results to optimize follow-up strategies, helping businesses automate and improve personalized customer acquisition.

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