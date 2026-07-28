How Orbix Studio is Helping Businesses Design, Build, and Scale Digital Products

Orbix Studio's homepage highlighting its product design and development work for B2B SaaS and AI companies.

Meet Orbix Studio, the product design and development agency behind 140+ digital products for SaaS, AI, and growing businesses worldwide.

We created Orbix Studio to give businesses one trusted team for product design, development, and branding - from the first idea to launch and beyond.” — Shohanur Rahman, Founder and CEO of Orbix Studio

QUEENS VILLAGE, NY, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Orbix Studio is a New York-based product design and development agency for B2B SaaS and AI products. They provide end-to-end product services from product strategy, UI/UX design, SaaS design, web design, software development, branding, and motion design.By keeping design, development, and branding under one team, the company helps businesses move from idea to launch faster while reducing the complexity of managing multiple agencies.Most focused projects are completed in 2–4 weeks, while a full software product or MVP usually takes 4–8 weeks. Clients can choose a fixed-price project or a monthly plan and work directly with the people designing and building their products.The company says many software projects slow down when design and development are handled by different teams. Keeping the same team involved from planning to launch helps reduce delays and keeps the final product closer to the original idea.Orbix Studio focuses on three main areas: product design, software development, and branding. The team researches user needs, designs easy-to-use products, builds websites and software, and creates logos, animations, illustrations, and other brand assets. By keeping everything under one team, clients spend less time managing different agencies and more time building their products.The agency says this approach has delivered strong results. After rebuilding the website for TN HomeBuyers, a real estate investment company in Nashville, website conversions increased by 52%, while organic search traffic grew by 37%, according to Finance Manager Jessica Epley.Founded in 2023 by Shohanur Rahman , Orbix Studio has grown into a team of more than 30 designers, developers, and creatives working across New York, Riyadh, Dubai, and Dhaka. The agency has delivered more than 140 digital products for SaaS, AI, healthcare, and fintech companies, including Cenmed Enterprises, Healthfully, Stratyfy, Experior Financial Group, Principal Edge Financial Services, and Privilee.Clients can choose a fixed-price project or a flat monthly plan. New customers also receive a two-week trial. If the first delivery does not meet expectations, Orbix Studio will revise the work at no extra cost or provide a refund."Every design decision had a clear purpose behind it," said Rizwan Chaudhry, CEO of Cenmed Enterprises, whose healthcare platform was redesigned by Orbix Studio.Today, Orbix Studio has completed more than 140 projects and holds a 5.0-star rating on Clutch. The company continues to help startups and growing businesses design, build, and launch digital products with one team.

Orbix Studio Showreel — Enterprise UI/UX design & development agency building B2B SaaS and AI products, from MVP to full-scale platform launch

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.