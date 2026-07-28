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AABB disaster task force urges blood donations to fend off imminent shortages 

The Association for the Advancement of Blood and Biotherapies Interorganizational Task Force on Domestic Disasters and Acts of Terrorism announced July 24 that the U.S. blood supply is at significant risk for shortages due to weeks of decline in blood donations. The task force said the reduced supply is more pronounced in certain areas of the country, and in some areas blood collectors are already reporting an impact on the availability of blood for some patients. The organization is urging eligible donors to make and keep an appointment to donate blood as soon as possible. An AHA Member Advisory will be issued on the matter, which will include a call to action and resources for conserving blood supplies. 

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AABB disaster task force urges blood donations to fend off imminent shortages 

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