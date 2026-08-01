AHA elects 7 trustees for 2027
The AHA has elected seven new members to its Board of Trustees for three-year terms beginning Jan. 1. The incoming members are: Charles Gressle, president of East Florida Division, HCA Healthcare in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; William M. Jennings, president of the Fairfield Region, Hartford HealthCare in Bridgeport, Conn.; J. Stephen Jones, M.D., president and CEO of Inova Health in Fairfax, Va.; Vicki Lewis, president and CEO of Coffee Regional Medical Center in Douglas, Ga.; and Michele Baker Richardson, president and CEO of HEA Consultants, LLC.
Two members currently filling unexpired board terms were also elected to full three-year terms: Eric Fish, M.D., president and CEO of Schneck Medical Center in Seymour, Ind.; and Michael Ugwueke, president and CEO of Methodist Le Bonheur Healthcare in Memphis, Tenn.
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