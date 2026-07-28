LOVELEEOR INTRODUCES FIVE NEW ADDITIONS TO ITS SHAPE SHIFT COLLECTION

Coral Rose Heart Charm Inspired by a Naturally Heart-Shaped Piece of Coral

Inspired by White Lace Coral and a naturally heart-shaped piece of coral, the new designs explore how nature changes over time and what those changes teach us.

Everything it touches changes over time. Nature is constantly showing us what growth and change look like.” — Lihi Orbach Forney

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, July 28, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- LOS ANGELES, July 28, 2026 – LoveLeeOr today announced five new additions to its Shape Shift Collection, available Tuesday, July 28. The collection introduces the Coral Rose Heart Charm and four designs inspired by White Lace Coral, each based on coral discoveries made by designer Lihi Orbach Forney.The Shape Shift Collection began with shells, stones, and fragments of coral gathered along coastlines around the world. Shaped by water, wind, salt, and time, each piece tells the story of its journey. Those discoveries became the foundation for a collection inspired by the ways nature changes over time and the marks those changes leave behind."The ocean has always inspired me because it reflects so much of life," said LoveLeeOr founder and designer Lihi Orbach Forney. "Everything it touches changes over time. When I found the White Lace Coral, I noticed flowers, mountain ridges, and valleys within it. It reminded me that we're shaped by what we survive. Nature is constantly showing us what growth and change look like. I simply wanted to celebrate what was already there."For these newest additions, Orbach Forney was drawn to the branching patterns of White Lace Coral and a naturally heart-shaped piece of coral. As she studied them, she noticed flowers, mountain ridges, and valleys within their forms. Those observations became the starting point for designs that remain true to nature while expressing the ideas behind the Shape Shift Collection. The collection includes:Coral Rose Heart CharmInspired by a naturally heart-shaped piece of coral, the charm is set with a natural pink sapphire. Orbach Forney chose the stone for its connection to the heart chakra and because it forms under intense heat and pressure over time, a reminder that life's greatest pressures can shape something enduring.White Lace Coral Fire CuffA double-row cuff set with three natural gray diamonds. Orbach Forney chose natural stones because they are formed over millions of years under heat and pressure, making their own journey part of the collection's story.Echoing the layered form of White Lace Coral, the ring is finished with a natural gray diamond, selected for the same reason: its story begins with time, pressure, and transformation.White Lace Coral CuffInspired by the branching patterns of White Lace Coral, the cuff follows the coral's natural form in a clean, open design.White Lace Coral Ear ClimberDesigned to follow the natural curve of the ear, the Ear Climber draws directly from the branching form of White Lace Coral.Explore the complete LoveLeeOr collections at www.loveleeor.com and follow @loveleeor on Instagram.About LoveLeeOrLoveLeeOr is a Los Angeles-based jewelry brand founded by designer Lihi Orbach Forney. Drawing inspiration from nature, symbolism, and the human experience, each collection is designed to become a personal focal point, connecting the wearer to what matters most.

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